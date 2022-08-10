Read full article on original website
WMTW
A CO2 shortage is motivating some Maine breweries to get closer to their sustainability goals
PORTLAND, Maine — Supply chain disruptions are creating yet another challenge, a CO2 shortage. It's impacting breweries that rely on carbon dioxide at nearly every stage of the brew process. There aren't any CO2 manufacturers in Maine, so suppliers in the state rely on smooth deliveries to keep Maine...
Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M
ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money
There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
wabi.tv
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
Maine (WABI) - A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
WMUR.com
Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter
Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
mdislander.com
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
CMP Proposes Another New Rate Hike, Mainers Bills Would Go Up About $10 a Month
Just when we didn't Maine families couldn't possibly be spending any more money per month just to get by, Maine's largest electric utility has announced another proposed rate increase. According to the Kennebec Journal, Central Maine Power has proposed a new rate hike on Maine customers that, according to the...
WMTW
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price transparency rules
PORTLAND, Maine -- August 11, 2022 — A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices and better comply with rules intended to empower patients and save them money. But the Maine Hospital Association and its two largest members disputed the report. The report...
WMTW
Maine schools look toward reopening with fewer coronavirus disruptions this fall
GORHAM, Maine — Maine public schools are preparing to reopen with new coronavirus protocols, no mask mandates, and lessons learned on how to keep schools open. In the fall term, unlike last year, all 248 public school districts are expected to be mask optional. "We've learned a lot about...
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure
If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
wagmtv.com
‘The Nations Strongest’ Good Samaritan Law, Goes into effect in Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Nations strongest Good Samaritan Law, went into effect Monday. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with a local Peer Recovery Coach to learn more about what this law means for the recovery community in the county. Michael Paddleford - Certified Peer Recovery Coach “Since...
