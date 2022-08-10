ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

94.3 WCYY

Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
EASTPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M

ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
MAINE STATE
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
State
Maine State
mainebiz.biz

5 new community solar farms come online in Maine

A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Small earthquakes shake part of Maine

Maine (WABI) - A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries.
MAINE STATE
Person
Peter Welch
102.9 WBLM

Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate

Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter

Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mdislander.com

Officials say start winter prep now

ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
94.9 HOM

The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure

If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

‘The Nations Strongest’ Good Samaritan Law, Goes into effect in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Nations strongest Good Samaritan Law, went into effect Monday. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with a local Peer Recovery Coach to learn more about what this law means for the recovery community in the county. Michael Paddleford - Certified Peer Recovery Coach “Since...
MAINE STATE

