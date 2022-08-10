ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
wfxg.com

Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents

Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Cadrene Heslop

Money Will Go Back To Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Film Impact Georgia helps indie filmmaking in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Huge film productions get all the buzz in Georgia, but it can be hard for smaller filmmakers to keep up. Film Impact Georgia tries to help these smaller artists through grants and mentorships. CBS 46′s Gurvir Dhinsa talked to several indie filmmakers about how the organization has helped them get their projects off the ground.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Public University#The University System Of#The August Board#Usg#Atlanta Public Schools#Aps
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Georgia film production impacts food industry

Better Call Harry: Their toddler needed help. The ambulance bill was $2,438. Ella was transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite, where she received oxygen and was later discharged from its emergency room. The Hawkins’ expected an ambulance bill in the hundreds of dollars but was shocked by the final $2,438 tab.
GEORGIA STATE
lawfareblog.com

Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know

It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 46

Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New kiosk dispenses free COVID-19 tests any time

DeKalb County is now home to one of Georgia Department of Health’s (GDPH) new COVID-19 PCR testing kiosks, which will offer access to COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On Aug. 3, officials with the GDPH announced that 10 kiosks had been installed throughout Georgia....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy