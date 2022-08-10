Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
creativeloafing.com
Smith's Olde Bar
Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
CBS 46
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
buckhead.com
Buckhead Then & Now: The Buckhead Theatre
The Buckhead Theatre opened in 1930 at 3110 Roswell Road, a focal point of the Buckhead Triangle intersection. This former movie theatre now hosts a variety of performances and events such as lectures, comedy, Broadway plays, concerts, private and public events. The Theatre opened on June 2, 1930, and quickly became a popular movie house & icon of Buckhead nightlife.
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
ASSEMBLY ATLANTA: Atlanta Film Festival founding director Bill Vanderkloot visits CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brooks Baptiste talked to director Bill Vanderkloot about his experience working in Atlanta’s film industry. He’s won over 100 film awards and is the founding director of the Atlanta Film Festival. Vanderkloot talked about the passion Atlanta has for filmmaking, the work he’s done for the Carter Center and how his films helped Atlanta secure the 1996 Summer Olympics.
CBS 46
10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there's another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture and...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 12-14, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The best weather of the summer so far is supposed to happen this weekend and that means it is a great time to get out and about. Check out what is happening in metro Atlanta. THURSDAY. Off The Grid is the theme of Studio Sessions at...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Atlanta
Honor civil rights heroes, bike on a former railway, try 100 types of Coke, and more. Steeped in history from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, Atlanta holds immense cultural importance. Today, it's a hot spot for those looking to dive into both the past and the present, from its museums and historical sites to its music and food scenes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
CBS 46
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
CBS 46
Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | Aug. 12, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta area:. Shake Shack has opened its 7th Atlanta location at Lenox Square. The new location will feature all the classics including ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack, crinkle-cut fries and handspun shakes plus the current line-up of limited-time offerings including the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar menu, seasonal shakes and lemonades.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
CBS 46
Ferrari to open lifestyle store in Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ferrari must really be taking its F1 troubles to heart; it’s opening a lifestyle and fashion store in the Lenox Square mall. The store will be the third Ferrari boutique in the United States, following locations in Los Angeles and Miami. Ferrari’s new boutique will be 2,760 square feet in size and feature the store concept the iconic car brand debuted in 2021. The carmaker hopes that the store will help the brand maintain its relevance into the coming decades, calling Atlanta a “dynamic, vibrant city.”
CBS 46
Tree branch falls on car with man inside
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield. The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain...
CBS 46
Truist Park to host Race for Research 5K Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - RaceTrac and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research will host their annual Race for Research 5K at Truist Park Sept. 24. 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Fox Foundation and its fight against Parkinson’s disease. This year’s theme is...
CBS 46
Doraville to host Immersive Arts Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A company specializing in “immersive digital art experiences” will open a center in Doraville. Exhibition Hub announced it would open the new location with Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, an exhibition focused on the 19th-century French painter. Visitors will be able to experience Monet’s art through digital installations and virtual reality experiences. A similar exhibit on Vincent Van Gogh will come to the center soon.
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
theatlanta100.com
Here’s why the Savoy Auto Museum is worth the 1-hour drive from Atlanta
In 10 years as a car-noisseur, I’ve probably perused over 100 museums and private collections. But none has impressed me like the new Savoy Auto Museum in Cartersville, one hour north of Atlanta. Savoy’s goal was to be special from the beginning, says Director of Development Tom Shinall –...
Comments / 0