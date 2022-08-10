Read full article on original website
Popculture
Netflix Quietly Canceled Another Show This Summer, Report Says
In the streaming era of television, pop culture fans of all tastes are getting more television than ever. However, that also means there are more TV show cancellations than ever. While media and online chatter have run rampant with all the changes and cuts going down on HBO Max, Netflix's typical bloodbath of content curbing hasn't stopped. We've brought up multiple shows that Netflix gutted over the summer, often with little to no notice from the media. Among those cancellations was Standing Up, Q-Force and the utterly stunning The Midnight Gospel. Those latter two come as the streamer is canceling tons of animated projects, and we now have one more to add to that list: Adventure Beast.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 12)
Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. With the month now in full swing, four new titles from Netflix's August 2022 content list are headed your way this weekend, and they're all Netflix original films and series. Among the highlights are 13: The Musical, the streamer's adaptation of the 2007 musical of the same name, and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.
Popculture
Netflix Renews 12-Time Emmy-Winning Series for Season 4
Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love, Death and Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed Friday by Netflix, who posted about it on Instagram. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.
‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast, Creators Deny ‘Game of Thrones’ Rivalry
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" stars Robert Aramayo and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and producers J.D. Payne and Lindsey Weber, also wish 'Game of Thrones' the best.
Popculture
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Popculture
Walmart Reportedly Eyeing Streaming Service Bundle
The list of streaming services is already a crowded field, with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video already major players, but now Walmart is reportedly looking to enter the game. According to a recent report from The New York Times, while the company isn't looking to launch its own streaming service, Walmart is reportedly looking to bundle its Walmart+ subscription with an existing streaming service.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Season 2 on CBS: TV Guide Offers First Look at Script of Premiere Episode
The Woodstone Bed & Breakfast is almost open for business! Months after CBS's hit comedy Ghosts closed out its debut season with a major ratings win, the Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-led series is set to return to TV screens next month, and fans now have their best look yet at Season 2 thanks to a glimpse of the Ghosts Season 2 premiere episode script, titled "Spies."
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled
Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode
Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Showrunner Joe Wiseman on How CBS Sitcom Works Around Trevor's Double Entendres
After earning a massive win across broadcast with its debut season, the multi-award-nominated Ghosts is proving to be the ultimate feel-good sitcom of the 2021-2022 season. Thanks to a cast of playfully talented performers and witty writers providing fantastical laugh-out-loud humor, the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman series is a unicorn across the television landscape. With heart and comedy that sticks with you well beyond its 22-minute offering, the show also manages to crack some very, very cheeky jokes care of the charming Trevor Lefkowitz — played most spiritedly by Asher Grodman.
Popculture
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
