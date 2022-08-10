ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

KEYC

Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

Highs mainly in the 70s to stick around despite a few days still in the 80s as minor rain chances move through the area. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-11-22 - clipped version

The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Updated: 13...
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Senior Games continue in Greater Mankato Area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marked day 2 of the Minnesota Senior Games in Mankato. The event is put on by a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement. Events range from track and field to basketball. “How impressive is,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. The CDC recently lifted several recommended restrictions for fighting the spread of COVID. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. On Thursday the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Cooper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper. Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around. Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home. He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready...
MANKATO, MN
FUN 104

The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota

I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
EDINA, MN
KEYC

No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week. The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
ktoe.com

Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash

A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
MANKATO, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Byllesby dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity

Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
STILLWATER, MN

