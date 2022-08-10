ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Markets Insider

Two ex-JPMorgan metals traders convicted of 'spoofing' gold prices

Two former JPMorgan traders were convicted on Wednesday of manipulating metals markets. Michael Nowak and Gregg Smith "spoofed" gold prices by quickly placing and withdrawing buy and sell orders. A Chicago jury convicted the traders of spoofing, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and attempted price manipulation. Two former JPMorgan metals traders...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
Public Safety
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
CNBC

Why murder rates have been rising in the U.S.

Murder rates in the U.S. increased 30% between 2019 and 2020, the largest year-over-year jump on record. That pace slowed to a 6% rate during the following year, and preliminary data from big cities suggests the murder rate may be dropping in 2022. The pandemic was a major catalyst in the increase, but it's not the only factor. Watch the video above to learn why homicide rates have been rising in the U.S. and what we can do to reverse the trend.
CNBC

Read the FBI's search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI seized several sets of top-secret documents from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort home when agents raided it Monday. The search warrant, with an attached receipt for property seized, was made public Friday. The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort...
biztoc.com

Cantor executive, former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald president and former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died. He was 59. The news was reported by his family said in a statement Saturday. Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. Jain was Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen...
