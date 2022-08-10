Read full article on original website
CNBC
Crypto criminals laundered $540 million by using a service called RenBridge, new report shows
RenBridge has been used to launder at least $540 million in crime-related crypto cash since 2020, according to new research from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Cross-chain bridges are used to send digital assets across blockchains, bypassing a centralized service that can trace transactions. "They're effectively ungoverned, and so very vulnerable...
Ex-JPMorgan traders cleared of racketeering, found guilty of fraud
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Three former JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) employees were acquitted of racketeering and conspiracy charges in a landmark futures manipulation trial on Wednesday, although two were found guilty on other charges including fraud, a Department of Justice spokesperson said.
Two ex-JPMorgan metals traders convicted of 'spoofing' gold prices
Two former JPMorgan traders were convicted on Wednesday of manipulating metals markets. Michael Nowak and Gregg Smith "spoofed" gold prices by quickly placing and withdrawing buy and sell orders. A Chicago jury convicted the traders of spoofing, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and attempted price manipulation. Two former JPMorgan metals traders...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Crypto Trading Platform RenBridge Used to Launder Millions, Has Ties to Nomad Hack
Currently, crypto is a growing breeding ground for crime. From numerous hacks and stolen NFTs, it seems that criminals have discovered an easy way in — through the blockchain. But this time, a crime was committed to cover another. RenBridge has become another bridge of sorts, one that criminals use to launder money.
The 'Gun Dude' and a Supreme Court case that changed who can own firearms in the U.S.
An individual right to own a gun for personal protection is an idea deeply ingrained in American culture, but until Dick Heller came along, there was little actual legal framework to back that belief.
U.S. seeks to seize $90 million plane owned by Russian oligarch
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus. plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Federal CFTC Files Civil Charges Against Ohio Man and Companies in Alleged Digital Asset Scheme
The federal Commodities Figure Trading Commission (CFTC) filed civil charges against an Ohio man and his three companies, alleging he perpetuated a digital asset trading scam much like a “Ponzi scheme” that bilked would-be investors of at least $12 million. In addition to bringing charges against Rathnakishore Giri,...
CNBC
Why murder rates have been rising in the U.S.
Murder rates in the U.S. increased 30% between 2019 and 2020, the largest year-over-year jump on record. That pace slowed to a 6% rate during the following year, and preliminary data from big cities suggests the murder rate may be dropping in 2022. The pandemic was a major catalyst in the increase, but it's not the only factor. Watch the video above to learn why homicide rates have been rising in the U.S. and what we can do to reverse the trend.
Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.
CNBC
Read the FBI's search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The FBI seized several sets of top-secret documents from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort home when agents raided it Monday. The search warrant, with an attached receipt for property seized, was made public Friday. The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort...
Industry says Treasury crossed a line in sanctioning high-profile crypto entity
The industry is saying that the Treasury Department's recent sanctioning of a major cryptocurrency entity may set a dangerous precedent for cryptocurrency in the United States.
biztoc.com
Cantor executive, former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald president and former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died. He was 59. The news was reported by his family said in a statement Saturday. Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. Jain was Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen...
