Natchitoches Times
City will host Town Hall meeting
NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public, of a Town Hall Meeting that will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6:30 pm at Natchitoches Council Chambers located at 716 2nd Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana 71457. The purpose of the meeting is for Mayor...
Natchitoches Times
NPSB Special Called Meeting to Vote on Updated Quarantine Policy for Natchitoches Parish Schools
NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA – The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released updated guidance surrounding Covid-19 and school quarantine policies on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Natchitoches Parish School Board will hold a Special Called Meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to vote on updating the NPSB Covid-19 Quarantine Policy for the 2022-2023 school year.
Natchitoches Times
To Serve and Protect
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputy Katie Charest helps a visitor from Bossier Parish, Lee Clemons, with a dead battery, July 28. Deputies assist motorists with minor breakdowns such as flat tires and dead batteries if resources are available. Nathan Wilson.
Natchitoches Times
Assistance available for spaying or neutering pets
In 2021, the Natchitoches Humane Society (NHS) rescued 425 animals throughout Natchitoches Parish. Of that number, 323 were sent to rescues in northern states for adoption, 43 were adopted locally and the rest are still in our care awaiting heartworm treatment and/or adoption. As time passes, NHS is able to...
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Natchitoches Times
DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER
Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
Natchitoches Times
Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
Natchitoches Times
Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians, educators
NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
KTBS
Shreveport man wanted in Texas jewelry store heist arrested in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport,...
Natchitoches Times
AMI NICHOLE KNOTTS-SPARKS
A service to honor the life of Ami Nichole Knotts-Sparks will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home. Ami, 39, and a resident...
Natchitoches Times
Cane River Singers to begin rehearsals August 22
The Cane River Singers will begin fall rehearsals at Northwestern State University on Monday, August 22 in the choral rehearsal room in the Fine Arts Annex. Rehearsals will be held each Monday from 7 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. under the direction of Associate Director of Choral Activities Adam Philley. The...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
KTBS
Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges turns himself in
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A man who reportedly bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs turned himself in to the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office early Friday evening. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches is being transported and booked into...
cenlanow.com
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches Times
HELEN MILLIGAN NIELSEN
Helen Milligan Nielsen, known affectionately to her children as “The Queen,” passed away peacefully in Natchitoches Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 99. She is survived by beloved family members, her six children, Kenneth Nielsen (Susan), Patricia Lanning (Roy), Barbara Nielsen (Patrick Wallace), John Nielsen (Samar), Dale Nielsen (Simone) and Lori Terzi (Jameel “Jim”); sister, Beverly Jane Milligan Kupsky; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches Times
Northwestern rower Victoria Dettinger wraps up a busy summer
Northwestern State University All-American rower Victoria Dettinger completed a busy summer of training and competition at two events. Dettinger, a junior psychology major from Rochester, Minnesota, won the Women’s Open 1x competition at the Midwest Summer Sprint Championships in Nashport, Ohio. She made the semifinals in the u23 Single and made the dash final in the single, a 500-meter race, at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta in St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada.
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
