ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Commentary: New Orleans City Council should allow parklets that earn neighbors’ support

City officials months ago promised bars and restaurants across New Orleans that a new “parklet” ordinance would codify a pandemic-era concession allowing them to use curbside parking spaces as outdoor seating. Unfortunately, many businesses have found that the ordinance, adopted by the City Council in June, has had the opposite effect. Local bar and restaurant owners blame last-minute changes to the ordinance for effectively ending the popular program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Councilman hosts gun buyback to combat violence

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District C Councilman Freddie King hosted a gun buyback in Algiers in hopes of stopping the upward trend of violent crimes in the city. “We want to see those guns off the streets,” King said. “That’s one less gun in the hands of a dangerous person. That’s one less gun in […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
The Lens

An open letter to Mayor Cantrell

Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Mayor#Economy#Howlin#Onestop Shop#Civil Service
NOLA.com

Knocking is a no-no after 6 p.m. or on Sundays

Following complaints from Covington residents about evening door-to-door peddlers and solicitors, the City Council has tightened restrictions on when and how the door-knockers can operate. By a 7-0 vote, the council approved an ordinance Aug. 9 that requires all peddlers to have visible city permits identifying their mission or product....
COVINGTON, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up

New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NOLA.com

Local attorney appointed to defense counsel organization, Ronald McDonald House adds board members

James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom eyes drainage work in Village Trace subdivision; Town Hall gazebo is complete

The Folsom Board of Aldermen announced at its Aug. 8 meeting that it soon will seek bids for drainage work in the Village Trace subdivision. Parts of Village Trace, which is located just west of La. 25 in the heart of Folsom, have suffered with slow drainage for some time. The board has discussed solutions during recent meetings, with consulting engineer Jay Pittman routinely advising the board of his observations.
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy