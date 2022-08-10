Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
As critics circle, LaToya Cantrell makes pitch to public: 'Best is yet to come'
Near the end of a lively town hall meeting inside a Gentilly church last week, a woman in maroon scrubs stood before Mayor LaToya Cantrell and testified on the state of New Orleans. She had voted for Cantrell, but was distraught. Police hadn’t solved the murder of her son. She...
NOLA.com
Commentary: New Orleans City Council should allow parklets that earn neighbors’ support
City officials months ago promised bars and restaurants across New Orleans that a new “parklet” ordinance would codify a pandemic-era concession allowing them to use curbside parking spaces as outdoor seating. Unfortunately, many businesses have found that the ordinance, adopted by the City Council in June, has had the opposite effect. Local bar and restaurant owners blame last-minute changes to the ordinance for effectively ending the popular program.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish puts up $10,000 to rehire artist whose Fat City mural was whitewashed
When Jefferson Parish hired local artist Kyle Nugent to paint a mural in Fat City, as part of a beautification effort in 2016, officials promised his artwork would remain untouched for at least a decade. But after the building changed hands a few months ago, the new owner, unaware of...
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where people were telling me to get […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
Councilman hosts gun buyback to combat violence
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District C Councilman Freddie King hosted a gun buyback in Algiers in hopes of stopping the upward trend of violent crimes in the city. “We want to see those guns off the streets,” King said. “That’s one less gun in the hands of a dangerous person. That’s one less gun in […]
VIDEO: City leaders celebrate the completion of Lake Terrace and Oaks Group D project
The project began in July with excavation work on Oriole Street.
fox8live.com
Dozens surrender firearms at New Orleans gun buy-back event in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to put a dent in the city’s rampant gun violence, New Orleans city councilman Freddie King III and others hosted a citywide firearm buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up to exchange dozens of handguns...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
NOLA.com
Knocking is a no-no after 6 p.m. or on Sundays
Following complaints from Covington residents about evening door-to-door peddlers and solicitors, the City Council has tightened restrictions on when and how the door-knockers can operate. By a 7-0 vote, the council approved an ordinance Aug. 9 that requires all peddlers to have visible city permits identifying their mission or product....
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
NOLA.com
Will Carnival parades remain shorter in 2023? ‘The short answer is, we don’t know.’
With the 2023 Carnival parade season six months away, krewe leaders want to know if their processions will be shortened as they were in 2022 or returned to their usual lengths and routes. As every curbside bead-catcher recalls, a paucity of police officers and other personnel last season prompted City...
NOLA.com
Times-Picayune readers say these are essential New Orleans experiences
Some may have read Doug MacCash's list of the 50 essential things to do in New Orleans and thought, "he missed one." Times-Picayune readers sent in what experiences they think are essential and that go beyond the original list. Here's a list of what we've received so far. Swimming in...
NOLA.com
Local attorney appointed to defense counsel organization, Ronald McDonald House adds board members
James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
NOLA.com
Folsom eyes drainage work in Village Trace subdivision; Town Hall gazebo is complete
The Folsom Board of Aldermen announced at its Aug. 8 meeting that it soon will seek bids for drainage work in the Village Trace subdivision. Parts of Village Trace, which is located just west of La. 25 in the heart of Folsom, have suffered with slow drainage for some time. The board has discussed solutions during recent meetings, with consulting engineer Jay Pittman routinely advising the board of his observations.
NOLA.com
At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch
“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
