Louisiana State

Natchitoches Times

NPSB Special Called Meeting to Vote on Updated Quarantine Policy for Natchitoches Parish Schools

NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA – The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released updated guidance surrounding Covid-19 and school quarantine policies on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Natchitoches Parish School Board will hold a Special Called Meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to vote on updating the NPSB Covid-19 Quarantine Policy for the 2022-2023 school year.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Demons return to campus for Fall 2022 semester

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University welcomed back about 1,500 residential students Friday and Saturday with a coordinated check-in and move-in process that involved more than 340 volunteers manning eight shifts over two days. NSU Housing and Residence Life coordinated the process with the help of personnel from First Year...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians, educators

NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Demon Deals encourage NSU students to shop local

NATCHITOCHES – The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce and local business community have joined together to welcome students back to Northwestern State University through the creation of Demon Deals. Demon Deals offers discounts and other specials to new and returning students and encourages them to shop and do business in Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vicksburg Post

LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
brproud.com

What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE

