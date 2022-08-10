Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
NPSB Special Called Meeting to Vote on Updated Quarantine Policy for Natchitoches Parish Schools
NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA – The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released updated guidance surrounding Covid-19 and school quarantine policies on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Natchitoches Parish School Board will hold a Special Called Meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to vote on updating the NPSB Covid-19 Quarantine Policy for the 2022-2023 school year.
Natchitoches Times
Demons return to campus for Fall 2022 semester
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University welcomed back about 1,500 residential students Friday and Saturday with a coordinated check-in and move-in process that involved more than 340 volunteers manning eight shifts over two days. NSU Housing and Residence Life coordinated the process with the help of personnel from First Year...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Natchitoches Times
Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians, educators
NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
Natchitoches Times
Demon Deals encourage NSU students to shop local
NATCHITOCHES – The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce and local business community have joined together to welcome students back to Northwestern State University through the creation of Demon Deals. Demon Deals offers discounts and other specials to new and returning students and encourages them to shop and do business in Natchitoches.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Vicksburg Post
LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
houmatimes.com
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
Natchitoches Times
Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
brproud.com
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
theadvocate.com
Entergy says it will provide $150 to low-income households to help with electric bills
Entergy Louisiana says it will partner with United Way of Southeast Louisiana to provide $150 to qualifying low-income households that are having trouble paying their electric bills. The utility said that, starting next Wednesday, customers can apply for one-time assistance. Household income cannot exceed 250 percent of the federal poverty...
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
KSLA
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills but there’s a catch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People may soon be able to get a little bit of help in paying those out-of-control Entergy bills. The company is offering bill assistance to low-income customers. Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis...
