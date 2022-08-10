Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NOPD investigating overnight shooting, stabbing cases
New Orleans police are looking for suspects involved in two separate incidents—a shooting and a stabbing—that landed two victims in area hospitals.
WDSU
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
Bond stands at $1 million for teens accused of Linda Frickey carjacking
On Friday, just before 1:00 p.m. Judge Kimya Holmes denied bond reductions for the four teen suspects in the Linda Frickey fatal carjacking case.
NOPD searching for suspected armed robber
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Ivan Ballard in the investigation of an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred August 12, 2022 in the 7800 block of Sail Street.
WWL-TV
Serial burglary suspect arrested, accused in 15 Lakeview-area burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — There is a shared sense of relief across Lake Area communities in New Orleans. Police arrested 48-year-old Larce Spikes. He’s accused in at least 15 armed home break-ins along the Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Canal Boulevard corridor from Gentilly to Lakeview. One of his alleged victims...
Janee Pedesclaux, mother accused of stabbing her two children, to undergo competency evaluation
A New Orleans woman appeared in court for the first time following the stabbing of her two young children over the weekend, resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter. On Thursday, a judge ordered that 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux undergo a mental evaluation prior to her bond hearing.
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of driving a stolen vehicle with a large sum of drugs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a man has been arrested for being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, having a firearm, and having a large sum of narcotics. NOPD was conducting a proactive patrol in the 1600 block of Newton Street when they noticed a...
19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021. The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
NOLA.com
Witness reporting French Quarter rape spoke with deputy constable not NOPD, police say
A woman heard on a 911 call saying an officer refused to stop a rape in progress on a French Quarter street corner was not speaking to an New Orleans police officer, according to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. In a news conference addressing the now viral 911 call, Ferguson said the...
fox8live.com
4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
lpso.net
RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
Slidell man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190.
