WDSU

NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
MyArkLaMiss

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
wgno.com

NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
fox8live.com

4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
lpso.net

RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
