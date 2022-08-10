Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
thefabricator.com
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina a ‘favored player’ in race for chip firms, site selection expert says
RALEIGH – The CHIPS Act is exactly the kind of federal legislation that is in North Carolina’s economic development wheelhouse. By the federal government putting the U.S. back in the global game when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, North Carolina also becomes a favored player for this high-paying, high tech industry.
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
wfmynews2.com
Growing Greensboro microchip company expecting benefits from Chips Act
Guerilla RF was founded in and is based in Greensboro. It became a publically traded company in August, and plan to move to a new headquarters soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
Get ready to visit Asia at NC Zoo
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Get ready to visit Asia at the North Carolina Zoo. The NC Zoo will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Asia continent on Wed., Aug. 17, according to a zoo spokesperson. In November, the N.C. legislature approved $75 million over the next two years to begin construction of the 10-acre […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem motorcycle part manufacturer, DME Racing will move to Mocksville
The owner's family has worked out of the building since 1932. They'll move to a new location to expand the operation.
Mount Airy News
Surry Medical Ministries clinic moving
In a case of ringing out the old, the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic soon will be operating in a new location — one near its present facility on Rockford Street. “And we are thrilled,” said Nancy Dixon, the president of the non-profit organization’s board of directors. She added Thursday that the first clinic session there is planned for Aug. 22, with an official grand opening to come later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
carolinajournal.com
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
chapelboro.com
Greensboro Publishes ‘Year One’ Report on Its 1,4-Dioxane Chemical Discharges
The city of Greensboro published a Special Order by Consent Year One report in June, coming in the wake of yet another accidental discharge of 1,4 Dioxane — the third since June 2021 — into the Haw River, Pittsboro’s drinking water source. The 34-page document, spanning May...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NCDOT proposes new access roads, interchanges to ease access to VinFast factory
The public has two chances to see plans for roads and a VinFast interchange on U.S. 1, which include demolition of several houses.
Chatham County homes are Triangle’s most expensive, but job growth could lower median price
CHATHAM COUNTY – Chatham County homes are the most expensive across the entire Triangle region, based on the most recent median sale price data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service, TMLS. That’s a fact that may surprise people shopping for a more affordable home outside the core of Raleigh, Cary,...
alamancenews.com
Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham
94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
Go Blue Ridge
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians
People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
Comments / 0