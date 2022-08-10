ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready to visit Asia at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Get ready to visit Asia at the North Carolina Zoo. The NC Zoo will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Asia continent on Wed., Aug. 17, according to a zoo spokesperson. In November, the N.C. legislature approved $75 million over the next two years to begin construction of the 10-acre […]
ASHEBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry Medical Ministries clinic moving

In a case of ringing out the old, the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic soon will be operating in a new location — one near its present facility on Rockford Street. “And we are thrilled,” said Nancy Dixon, the president of the non-profit organization’s board of directors. She added Thursday that the first clinic session there is planned for Aug. 22, with an official grand opening to come later.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
carolinajournal.com

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
alamancenews.com

Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham

94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
GRAHAM, NC
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
Go Blue Ridge

New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians

People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
