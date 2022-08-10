ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

New City of Jackson flag unveiled

JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
HENRY, TN
wtva.com

VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside

The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Jackson, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Residents join in historic bicentennial event

JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

How to be prepared for a disaster

JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
WEATHER
WBBJ

Bicentennial celebration continues with parade

JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

Bicentennial finale happens tonight!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
WBBJ

Vincent “Truck” Bolden

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee. Both Parents Names: Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded. Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded. Daughters: City/State Vanesha...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

After Extradition To Dyer County, Murder Suspect Held Without Bond

Dyer County, Tenn.–Murder suspect David Swift has been extradited back to Dyer County and is being held without bond in the Dyer County Jail. Swift was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes on a charge of Premeditated First Degree Murder of his former wife over a decade ago.
DYER COUNTY, TN
Public Safety
WBBJ

Mark Eric Bennett

Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
SOMERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas

Services for Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas, age 58 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The visitation for Mr. Thomas will be on Saturday, from 10:00...
SELMER, TN
WBBJ

Many employees transition back to in-person working

JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lifestyle expert showcases back-to-school trends for fall

JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve got news on student essentials that are both trendy and affordable. Joann Butler, Editor in Chief of Lifeminute.tv, shows us where to find your savvy tech. Tools like headphones, laptops, tablets, hair supplies, and even smart lights are just a few easy to use...
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County

ON MONDAY, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASED INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC PERTAINING TO THE ARSON OF A BUSINESS IN THE COOLEY'S CORNER COMMUNITY IN WESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. NUMEROUS TIPS WERE RECEIVED FROM THE PUBLIC WHICH LEAD TO A SUSPECT BEING IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED. ON THURSDAY, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED AN ARREST WARRANT ON ​CHRISTOPHER LYNN JORDAN, 42, OF THE CENTRAL HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. JORDAN IS CHARGED WITH ARSON IN THE 2ND DEGREE, BURGLARY IN THE 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE 1ST DEGREE, THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE 4TH DEGREE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN THE 2ND DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. JORDAN WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $49,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
brownsvilleradio.com

City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg

Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

