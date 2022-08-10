Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside
The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Residents join in historic bicentennial event
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration continues with parade
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
WBBJ
Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
WBBJ
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee. Both Parents Names: Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded. Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded. Daughters: City/State Vanesha...
radionwtn.com
After Extradition To Dyer County, Murder Suspect Held Without Bond
Dyer County, Tenn.–Murder suspect David Swift has been extradited back to Dyer County and is being held without bond in the Dyer County Jail. Swift was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes on a charge of Premeditated First Degree Murder of his former wife over a decade ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Mark Eric Bennett
Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
WBBJ
Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas
Services for Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas, age 58 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The visitation for Mr. Thomas will be on Saturday, from 10:00...
WBBJ
Many employees transition back to in-person working
JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Husband arrested in 2011 cold case murder of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift
DYERSBURG, Tenn — A man was arrested Monday on charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the 2011 cold case of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift's murder. Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift, Karen's former husband, on the charge, and he was arrested Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
WBBJ
Lifestyle expert showcases back-to-school trends for fall
JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve got news on student essentials that are both trendy and affordable. Joann Butler, Editor in Chief of Lifeminute.tv, shows us where to find your savvy tech. Tools like headphones, laptops, tablets, hair supplies, and even smart lights are just a few easy to use...
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
ON MONDAY, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASED INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC PERTAINING TO THE ARSON OF A BUSINESS IN THE COOLEY'S CORNER COMMUNITY IN WESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. NUMEROUS TIPS WERE RECEIVED FROM THE PUBLIC WHICH LEAD TO A SUSPECT BEING IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED. ON THURSDAY, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED AN ARREST WARRANT ON CHRISTOPHER LYNN JORDAN, 42, OF THE CENTRAL HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. JORDAN IS CHARGED WITH ARSON IN THE 2ND DEGREE, BURGLARY IN THE 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE 1ST DEGREE, THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE 4TH DEGREE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN THE 2ND DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. JORDAN WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $49,000 BOND.
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
Comments / 0