therealdeal.com
Pico Rivera approves 45 townhomes in “blighted” area
An Orange County developer was approved to build a 45-unit townhome complex in Pico Rivera. Warmington Residential, based in Costa Mesa, got a green light from the City Council to build the three-story complex at 4820 Durfee Avenue, the Whittier Daily News reported. The 76,155-square-foot project, to be built on...
therealdeal.com
Hollywood site of derailed condo project trades for $15.5M
Years after taking on the city and losing in appeals court, a partnership including Château Group’s Manuel Grosskopf has sold a Hollywood Beach site where it once hoped to build a 15-story condo. An entity led by Ulvi Mammadov bought the 1.2-acre site at 901 South Ocean Drive...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
Brookfield has cashed out of an office building in Glendale, selling the property to an auto loan company. An entity linked to the president of Premier Auto Credit, Sean Rastegar, bought the 113,000-square-foot building at 425 East Colorado Street for $23 million, according to public records filed with L.A. County last month. The deal came out to around $200 per square foot.
therealdeal.com
OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
Private equity giant Blackstone has picked up 1.1 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in Orange County. The New York-based investor acquired the real estate as part of its $7.6 billion acquisition completed last month of Glendale-based PS Business Parks, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The...
therealdeal.com
Prominent Burbank intersection to feature 144-unit apartment project
Worthe Real Estate Group aims to build 144 apartments near The Burbank Studios, once home to NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”. The Santa Monica-based developer has filed plans to build a mixed-use complex and pocket park on a wedge-shaped lot at 3201 West Olive Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
Cecil Hotel, Project Roomkey addressed by LA Homelessness Committee
The status of a privately funded venture to provide shelter to homeless people was settled Aug. 11 by a Los Angeles City Council committee. The five-member Homelessness and Poverty Committee voted unanimously to explore options for a city master lease for The Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The historic building, located at 640 South Main Street, has been redeveloped to provide permanent housing for formerly unsheltered people.
therealdeal.com
“Park block” model would close some LA streets to traffic
Drivers, stop your engines. A Los Angeles councilman wants to close off streets to cars and create pedestrian “superblocks” like those in Barcelona. Councilman Kevin de León, who represents a district from Eagle Rock to Downtown, has proposed a similar urban design called “Park Blocks,” Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
Mark Burnett, Roma Downey seek to sell Malibu home
After eight years of being listed on-and-off as a rental, an oceanfront home in Malibu’s exclusive Malibu Colony enclave was listed for sale for $22 million on Aug. 11. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home located at 23422 Malibu Colony Road is owned by Roma Downey, best known for starring in TV show “Touched by an Angel,” which ran from 1994 to 2003, and her husband Mark Burnett. The prolific TV producer oversaw Donald Trump starring vehicle “The Apprentice” and “The Real Housewives” franchises. He also created and produced “Shark Tank” and the “Survivor” series.
