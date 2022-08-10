After eight years of being listed on-and-off as a rental, an oceanfront home in Malibu’s exclusive Malibu Colony enclave was listed for sale for $22 million on Aug. 11. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home located at 23422 Malibu Colony Road is owned by Roma Downey, best known for starring in TV show “Touched by an Angel,” which ran from 1994 to 2003, and her husband Mark Burnett. The prolific TV producer oversaw Donald Trump starring vehicle “The Apprentice” and “The Real Housewives” franchises. He also created and produced “Shark Tank” and the “Survivor” series.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO