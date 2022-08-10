Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
kslsports.com
Utah Football 22 Days Away From Playing At The Swamp
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is 22 days away from their big season opener at the Swamp and commemorated the milestone with a tweet in remembrance of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Both Jordan and Lowe wore the number 22 before their tragic deaths just nine months apart last season.
espn700sports.com
Gator Dave Waters previews No. 8 Utah @ Florida, scouts the Gators + more
Dave Waters joins The Drive to preview Utah @ Florida(9/3), scout the Gators, standout QB Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier at the helm, Dan Mullen’s tenure in Gainesville, atmosphere at The Swamp + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #16 BYU’s Gunner Romney (Wide Receiver)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #16 is BYU’s Gunner Romney (WR). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
BYU Football Commit Miles Hall Puts Up TD Hat Trick For Skyline High
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football landed a commit over the summer that could be a steal for the Cougars. That player is Skyline High standout Miles Hall. Hall, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete in the 2023 recruiting class, put together an impressive performance to kick off his senior year at Skyline. A performance that KSL Sports Live featured on Saturday.
kslsports.com
Utes Will Be Looking For Answers During Saturday’s Scrimmage
SALT LAKE CITY- There aren’t a lot of questions for the Utes this fall camp, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t a few things Kyle Whittingham would like sorted out during Saturday’s scrimmage. No fans or media will be permitted during Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp with solid answers likely not coming till Monday’s media availability.
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Football Decides Best/Worst Singer In Program
SALT LAKE CITY – Football training camp is long and difficult as players are getting excited to start the season but you have to mix in some fun while going through the work. If you look through social media, training camps from teams all over the country post videos...
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
kslsports.com
Breaking Down Footage From BYU Football’s First Scrimmage
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. The media was not permitted to observe the scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium. But BYU Athletics was kind enough to upload some scrimmage footage. BYU uploaded three minutes and three seconds worth of highlights to pour over. Let’s break it down, shall we?
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
kslsports.com
No. 15 Bountiful Cruises By Highland With Big Fourth Quarter
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful Redhawks needed a big fourth quarter but they took down the Highland Rams 28-3 in the season opener on Friday night. Corbin Cottle brings back a 95-yard kick return and Faletau Satuala brings back an 84-yard pick-six in the victory. Here are all...
tourcounsel.com
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
ksl.com
'We're really a second half team': Mountain Ridge comes storming back to beat Olympus
HOLLADAY — Mountain Ridge's Semisi Kinikini's legs didn't stop moving. Olympus thought it had the junior running back cornered and halted, but when just about everyone thought the play was over, Kinikini emerged from a pile and sprinted down the sideline for a go-ahead score in the Sentinels' 31-27 win over the Titans Friday.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Unveils Team Photo For 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – You know a new season of BYU football is around the corner when the team photo drops. BYU unveiled the 2022 edition team portrait after the team concluded picture day at the Indoor Practice Facility. In the photo, the offensive players wore royal blue tops and white pants, while the defensive players wore a white uniform and royal blue pants.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Meteor potentially causes boom that rattles Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY — A large boom was heard, and felt, by people all over the Salt Lake Valley and beyond on Saturday morning. The intensity of the noise led to many thinking it was an earthquake of some sort. It has since been confirmed that the cause of the boom was a meteor.
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
deseret.com
‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start
The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
