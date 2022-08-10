ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Why Breakfast Is Being Devastated By Inflation

The equity markets cheered when the news came out on Wednesday, per Reuters, which showed that the measures the Federal Reserve was taking were finally starting to work. Data showed that inflation as a whole had declined — and instead of setting another 40-year inflation record we did in June, the Consumer Price Index or CPI actually was flat and remained unchanged, per NBC News. It was, in the words of Principal Global Investors chief global strategist Seema Shah, "All-out positive for consumers."
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
biztoc.com

US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead

We’re still struggling with rising costs and the situation isn’t going to change any time in the near future. Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies.
tipranks.com

Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside

Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1% across the board on Friday, as the S&P 500 rallied for a fourth consecutive week. Our Stock of the Week is an energy name. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1%...
