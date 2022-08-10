The equity markets cheered when the news came out on Wednesday, per Reuters, which showed that the measures the Federal Reserve was taking were finally starting to work. Data showed that inflation as a whole had declined — and instead of setting another 40-year inflation record we did in June, the Consumer Price Index or CPI actually was flat and remained unchanged, per NBC News. It was, in the words of Principal Global Investors chief global strategist Seema Shah, "All-out positive for consumers."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO