Read full article on original website
Related
Absence of Child Tax Credit and Stimulus Checks Amid Inflation Has Parents Sweating Back to School Shopping
Students will start heading back to school in a matter of weeks, but fewer parents say they can afford back-to-school shopping this year because of rising inflation. Learn: 5 Expensive School Supplies...
Why Breakfast Is Being Devastated By Inflation
The equity markets cheered when the news came out on Wednesday, per Reuters, which showed that the measures the Federal Reserve was taking were finally starting to work. Data showed that inflation as a whole had declined — and instead of setting another 40-year inflation record we did in June, the Consumer Price Index or CPI actually was flat and remained unchanged, per NBC News. It was, in the words of Principal Global Investors chief global strategist Seema Shah, "All-out positive for consumers."
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
biztoc.com
US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead
We’re still struggling with rising costs and the situation isn’t going to change any time in the near future. Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies.
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1% across the board on Friday, as the S&P 500 rallied for a fourth consecutive week. Our Stock of the Week is an energy name. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1%...
CNBC
Toast shares pop as revenue beats estimates and forecast shows more restaurants are going digital
Toast's revenue growth of 58% was well above estimates and showed that restaurants are adopting the technology despite economic challenges. The total number of locations Toast serves increased to 68,000 in the second quarter, up 40% from a year earlier. "Labor and food are two are the two biggest expenses...
Comments / 0