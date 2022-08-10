Read full article on original website
Clifford Oliveira Jr.
3d ago
the people that responded to the man with the machete by disabling him saved lives! thank you people for doing a difficult job well 👏 💥🇺🇲 so this guy is having an emotional crisis in front of security guards, 2 blocks from the main police station, in down town Honolulu! where were the police? there are beat cops out there, did the security guard call HPD or just watch? if I had to witness this crisis I would have called HPD and help anybody that needs it, life was better without the communist democrat in control 🤔
Ja Wee
3d ago
wow, man threatening, swinging a machete got released? and now police r charging the people who stopped that threat? what?
tiny tim
3d ago
They saved someone from being hurt. Oh yea they didn’t stop to help the man with the machete 🤪🤨😖
