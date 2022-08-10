ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Clifford Oliveira Jr.
3d ago

the people that responded to the man with the machete by disabling him saved lives! thank you people for doing a difficult job well 👏 💥🇺🇲 so this guy is having an emotional crisis in front of security guards, 2 blocks from the main police station, in down town Honolulu! where were the police? there are beat cops out there, did the security guard call HPD or just watch? if I had to witness this crisis I would have called HPD and help anybody that needs it, life was better without the communist democrat in control 🤔

Ja Wee
3d ago

wow, man threatening, swinging a machete got released? and now police r charging the people who stopped that threat? what?

tiny tim
3d ago

They saved someone from being hurt. Oh yea they didn’t stop to help the man with the machete 🤪🤨😖

