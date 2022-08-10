HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cyclist was seriously injured in a vehicle collision Thursday, after being thrown from his bike at the intersection of King Street and Ward Avenue. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, just before 5:30 pm, a 60-year-old male cyclist was riding westbound in the bike lane when he was hit and thrown by a vehicle traveling eastbound on King Street, when it turned left onto Ward Avenue and into bicyclist's path.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO