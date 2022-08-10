Read full article on original website
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
There is hope from some residents that city uses outside resources for inclusivity initiatives
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Representative of some Central Texas minority communities say there is hope, mixed with concern for their city government. This follows a decision made last week by the City of Temple, which would do away with finding outside help to promote more equity for minority communities within city government.
Detectives piece together witness information to identify hitchhiker accused of killing Temple man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Glen Boswell, 31, is charged with murder in the killing of Rowdy Mays, 25, a man who picked up Boswell at a Taco Bell in Temple before he was stabbed and killed, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Temple Police officers responded at around...
Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday. KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspired Designs hair salon holds back to school drive for local homeless shelter kids
KILLEEN, Texas — It's the weekend before school starts for the Killeen ISD, and one hair salon is taking steps to make sure a certain community is feeling prepared and looking ready for the school year. "We can't change their situation, but what we can do is make them...
Unidentified Temple man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
TEMPLE, Texas — Video's above and below are segments related to other Temple crime in the area. Temple police say a man was dropped off at a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Around 1:32 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of East Avenue K in...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
Temple ISD Introduces “Smart Tags” for The New School Year
Technology not only continues to evolve and make our lives easier, but it's also making it's way into our schools in a positive way. Temple ISD will start using "Smart Tags" in the upcoming school year. Smart Tags. So what is a Smart Tag? According to a report from KXXV,...
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
Judge denies psychiatrist’s proposal to let man who killed AT&T lineman out on supervised trips into community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has denied a request from Austin State Hospital officials to allow a man who stabbed and beat an AT&T worker to death in 2016 to leave the mental facility to go on supervised trips into the community. Without comment or a hearing, Judge David...
Arrest made in connection with March Killeen murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — A Bell County judge has arraigned a 17-year-old on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in March. Christian Lamar Weston is accused of killing 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22nd, 2022. Weston is also facing an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon.
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
Ascension Providence to host free medical clinic at 'Back to School Bash'
Ascension Providence is hosting a free medical clinic on Saturday for uninsured and underinsured families as a part of Waco Police Department's annual 'Back to School Bash.'
