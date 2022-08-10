It’ll be a new group of receivers at Ohio State in 2022. Though Jaxon Smit-Njigba is returning, some new starters will be seen at the other two positions. Dan Hope and Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors provided some insight into what the starting group of receivers might look like in 2022. According to those two, Julian Fleming is currently in the lead for the starting receiver at the Z position. Marvin Harrison Jr. is taking a lot of 1st-team reps at X, while Smith-Njigba is set up to be the slot receiver so far.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO