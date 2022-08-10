Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Notre Dame football names its starting quarterback for the opener against Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State will face a second-year quarterback and former top-100 recruit making his first college start when Notre Dame opens the season in Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3. Tyler Buchner was named the starter for the opener by head coach Marcus Freeman on Saturday, winning the starting...
Ohio State football: Notre Dame running out of receivers for opener
The Ohio State football team has the premier game of Week 1 when Notre Dame comes to town in early September. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will both be top ten in the polls and will likely be top 5 when the AP Poll comes out. It seems Notre Dame might be in some trouble for that game though.
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game
Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
Recruit list for Ohio State - Notre Dame game continues to grow nicely
The Ohio State - Notre Dame game will be a huge recruiting game for the Buckeyes and the list is continuing to grow nicely.
theozone.net
Report just in - OSU over Alabama. Interesting stats inside.
For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football based on cumulative ticket sales as of Aug. 12, per exclusive data provided by StubHub. The top 10: 1. Ohio State, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Michigan, 8. Penn State, 9. Auburn, 10. LSU.
The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football
With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State practice provides insight to potential starting group at WR
It’ll be a new group of receivers at Ohio State in 2022. Though Jaxon Smit-Njigba is returning, some new starters will be seen at the other two positions. Dan Hope and Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors provided some insight into what the starting group of receivers might look like in 2022. According to those two, Julian Fleming is currently in the lead for the starting receiver at the Z position. Marvin Harrison Jr. is taking a lot of 1st-team reps at X, while Smith-Njigba is set up to be the slot receiver so far.
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
landgrantholyland.com
2024 Texas running back includes Buckeyes in top schools list
It’s one day closer to the home opener, with Notre Dame coming to town on Sept. 3 under the lights. On Thursday, Ohio State gave full access to the media during their practice, and that shed plenty of light on what is going on with this current roster. The...
Awful Announcing
Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer
Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
tigerdroppings.com
Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio
Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
buckeyefirearms.org
Enjoy a Free Day at Ohio’s Public Ranges in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio's premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range...
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
WSYX ABC6
Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
