ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Report just in - OSU over Alabama. Interesting stats inside.

For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football based on cumulative ticket sales as of Aug. 12, per exclusive data provided by StubHub. The top 10: 1. Ohio State, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Michigan, 8. Penn State, 9. Auburn, 10. LSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Ohio State
Axios

The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football

With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State practice provides insight to potential starting group at WR

It’ll be a new group of receivers at Ohio State in 2022. Though Jaxon Smit-Njigba is returning, some new starters will be seen at the other two positions. Dan Hope and Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors provided some insight into what the starting group of receivers might look like in 2022. According to those two, Julian Fleming is currently in the lead for the starting receiver at the Z position. Marvin Harrison Jr. is taking a lot of 1st-team reps at X, while Smith-Njigba is set up to be the slot receiver so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2024 Texas running back includes Buckeyes in top schools list

It’s one day closer to the home opener, with Notre Dame coming to town on Sept. 3 under the lights. On Thursday, Ohio State gave full access to the media during their practice, and that shed plenty of light on what is going on with this current roster. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Awful Announcing

Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer

Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
COLUMBUS, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
Live Action News

OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers

A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Enjoy a Free Day at Ohio’s Public Ranges in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio's premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range...
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus

Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy