Read full article on original website
Related
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pacific Northwest expected to be hit with major heat wave this week
The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. "To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above...
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
natureworldnews.com
Monsoon in the Southwest and a Cold Front in the Southeast Forecasted from August 12
Monsoon rain in the Southwest and a cold front in the Southeast will be the main weather conditions of these quadrants in the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, August 11. The so-called active monsoon season in portion of the Western US could...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
BBC
Before and after pictures of Norfolk show hot weather's impact
Aerial footage has shown the impact the prolonged hot and dry spell of weather has had on the countryside. The pictures contrast green landscapes in Norfolk before this summer, with the same areas looking yellow and parched just weeks later. July saw temperature records broken multiple times and rainfall is...
Warm weather for much of the U.S.
Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region. The heat wave began to bake the region Monday, with areas east of the Cascades hitting the upper 100s, including Medford, Ore., which topped out at 107 degrees. In northeastern Oregon, the city of Pendleton hit 102 degrees, worsening a parched area of the state that is in an extreme drought in spots, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
natureworldnews.com
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
BBC
New Forest fishery owner says extreme heat is causing fish deaths
A fishery owner says he is fighting a losing battle with fish in his lakes dying as a result of the dry weather and extreme temperatures. Rockbourne Trout Fishery in the New Forest said it was having to use aerators to boost levels of oxygen. Meanwhile, carp have been seen...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet and mostly sunny
Happy Sunday! Other than some more high clouds around today, it'll be another nice one to finish out the weekend.Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.Things stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs. We can't completely rule out a rouge shower in southern parts of the area, but it will most likely remain dry.For Monday, things turn a bit unsettled as an upper-level low develops nearby. While we'll still see some sun, it'll be a cloudier day with a few showers around. Highs...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/14 Sunday morning forecast
After a glorious Saturday, skies remained mostly clear overnight, and it was on the cool side.It was one of the coolest nights since early July.Sunday will be another fine day; however, clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon hours, ahead of a system that will bring some rain on Monday. 83 will be our high.Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, as well as a slight uptick in humidity levels.
BBC
Heatwave: How to keep your home cool
There are extreme temperatures across most of the UK. Much of the health risk is from heat inside people's homes - so how can they be kept cool?. UK homes are designed to keep in warm air. To let in as much cold air as possible, open the windows overnight...
Comments / 0