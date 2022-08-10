ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Four-star ATH Ronan Hanafin sets his commitment date

The recruitment of Burlington (Mass.) Buckingham Browne Nichols School four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin is set for its conclusion. The No. 262 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2023 has announced he will commit later this evening. Hanafin will announce his commitment at 5:30 p.m. Hanafin...
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks among four finalists for Texas high school basketball recruit

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior combo guard from Manvel (Texas) High School, has narrowed his list of college choices to four schools, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. McDowell, the No. 141-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and 143-ranked player according to Rivals.com, has a...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy