Local entities combine efforts to help prevent farm accidents

The Centers for Disease Control ranks agriculture among the most hazardous of industries.

Local entities joined forces Wednesday in an ongoing effort to educate farmers and agriculture professionals about farm safety, and provide them with proper equipment to stay safe. The main goal is to help prevent farm accidents through education and the use of safety equipment.

Wednesday’s event at the Rice County Fairgrounds was a follow-up to a farm safety seminar held this winter. It was hosted by the Community Co-op Oil Association, Faribault Fire Department, and University of Minnesota Extension, Rice and Steele counties, along with assistance from the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees learned more about the proper use of fire extinguishers, trauma first aid kits and the calibration of gas monitors.

They also had the opportunity to practice using those materials and received free fire extinguishers, first aid materials and gas monitors.

For attendees Lyn Johnson and Wendy and Allison Francis, the highlights were the hands-on training in using fire extinguishers and applying tourniquets.

“There was a lot of learning with the tourniquets. It is all so helpful,” Wendy said.

Community Co-op Oil Association Director of Operations Kelley Watts said Wednesday’s field day focused on top areas of interest identified during the November seminar.

Watts added, “This is and will be an ongoing effort.”

The next gathering is scheduled for March 2023. Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst said he would like to focus on electrical safety. Plans are also in store for another field day event, where attendees can refresh their skills on operating a fire extinguisher and lock-out switches.

Community Co-op Oil Association is providing funding for the equipment giveaways. They hope to get grants to help in the future.