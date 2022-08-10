ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Local entities combine efforts to help prevent farm accidents

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control ranks agriculture among the most hazardous of industries.

Local entities joined forces Wednesday in an ongoing effort to educate farmers and agriculture professionals about farm safety, and provide them with proper equipment to stay safe. The main goal is to help prevent farm accidents through education and the use of safety equipment.

Wednesday’s event at the Rice County Fairgrounds was a follow-up to a farm safety seminar held this winter. It was hosted by the Community Co-op Oil Association, Faribault Fire Department, and University of Minnesota Extension, Rice and Steele counties, along with assistance from the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees learned more about the proper use of fire extinguishers, trauma first aid kits and the calibration of gas monitors.

They also had the opportunity to practice using those materials and received free fire extinguishers, first aid materials and gas monitors.

For attendees Lyn Johnson and Wendy and Allison Francis, the highlights were the hands-on training in using fire extinguishers and applying tourniquets.

“There was a lot of learning with the tourniquets. It is all so helpful,” Wendy said.

Community Co-op Oil Association Director of Operations Kelley Watts said Wednesday’s field day focused on top areas of interest identified during the November seminar.

Watts added, “This is and will be an ongoing effort.”

The next gathering is scheduled for March 2023. Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst said he would like to focus on electrical safety. Plans are also in store for another field day event, where attendees can refresh their skills on operating a fire extinguisher and lock-out switches.

Community Co-op Oil Association is providing funding for the equipment giveaways. They hope to get grants to help in the future.

CBS Minnesota

With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
FRIDLEY, MN
MIX 108

Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident

A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
FRIDLEY, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

