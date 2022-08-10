ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

BSO: Man dressed as security guard robs Mobile One store at gunpoint

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqgWD_0hCPJkXU00

BSO: Man dressed as security guard robs Mobile One store at gunpoint 02:44

LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is appealing for the public's help finding a man who robbed a Mobile One store at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard.

Both the victim and BSO told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they do not know if the gunman really is a security guard but there were some terrifying moments for the victim.

He said he did not want to speak on camera but said he believes the suspect is between 38 and 40 years old and stole 14 IPhones from him worth $7,000.

The surveillance tape shows the man dressed in gray security guard uniform, a black cap and a face mask pointing a gun at the store employee while demanding he fill his gray bag with phones.

Kieran Singh who works at a store nearby said "It's scary. You know it could have happened to me. We are here right next door and it is terrifying."

BSO says it happens at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, July 22nd at the store at 3680 West Oakland Park Boulevard. The surveillance tape shows the gunman arriving in a blue 4-door sedan that has plastic on the rooftop and damage to the hood.

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro says "Initially he tells the employee he wants to sell cell phones but changes his mind and says he wants to buy cell phones. The employee goes and opens the shelf for the cell phones."

Caro says that is when the man pulls out his gun and points it at the employee's face, demanding the phones.

Caro says there is a limited description of the suspect.

She says "He is described as having a slim build and is between 35 and 45 years old."

She says BSO is also troubled by this crime.

"This particular case is very concerning, when you see anybody wearing a security guard uniform or a uniform of law enforcement in this case a security guard uniform, the reaction is to let your guard down. This is what happened here. The important thing is that you contact the authorities afterwards immediately," said Caro. "We want as much information as we can get to prevent this from happening again."

Since the incident, the store has beefed up security and raised the level of its counters to keep employees further away from customers.

Anyone with information that can help identify the gunman should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000.

