ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Second doses of monkeypox vaccine put on hold

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AakNH_0hCPJjel00

Health officials to offer more monkeypox vaccines 02:44

MIAMI - As Florida surpasses 1,000 monkeypox cases, State Health Officials are putting second doses of the vaccine on hold so more first rounds of shots can be given.

Miami-Dade County just received 1,000 doses of the vaccine but under new Federal Guidelines, those doses will be divided up and used to vaccinate 5,000 people.

Starting Friday morning you can get vaccinated at a site on Miami Beach or at Tropical Park.  Miami-Dade now has over 400 cases, which is the most in the state.  Doctors say most people are able to isolate themselves at home but some are being treated in the hospital.

"We have had hospitalizations, but they are normally short-stay hospitalizations. We're able to get treatment and manage these patients," says Lilian Abbo, Interim Chief Medical Officer for Miami-Dade County.

"We're working aggressively to bring more vaccines as quickly as possible," says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

In Broward County more appointments are becoming available and as call lines open in Miami-Dade, people are wasting no time making appointments.

"What we saw this morning was a flood of calls.  We saw about 80 calls in the first 10 minutes of the line being open," says Ron Goncalves, President of Nomi Health.

The vaccine site on Miami Beach is booked solid until mid-week next week.

"Depending on demand we'll look at potentially opening on Sundays as well," says Goncalves.

The Department of Health in Broward County saying, in order "to maximize the supply of the vaccine, all available doses will be used as first doses only.  Second doses will be rescheduled as vaccine supply increases."

"This is not just an adult disease.  We're seeing in some cases adolescence and in some cases pediatrics in other states," says Abbo.

In Miami-Dade, you can only get vaccinated if you're in a high-risk group. That means, men who have sex with men and are in open relationships, anyone with HIV, AIDS or other STDs, people who have been exposed to monkeypox and emergency responders.

"We're seeing the disease mostly in men who have sex with men in a promiscuous relationship.  If you're in a monogamous relationship you're at a much lower risk," says Abbo.

The President of Nomi Health, Ron Goncalves, says the plan to stretch the nations supply of the monkeypox vaccine by giving people just 1/5th of the dose should have the same effect but will require a more targeted injection.

"It's really going to allow those supplies to go a lot further and affect a lot more lives," he explains.

The vaccine sites at Tropical Park and Miami Beach will open Friday morning at 11am.  You can make appointments here.

WEBSITE: miamidade.gov/monkeypox

NUMBER: 1-833-875-0900

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated

MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Vaccines
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Miami-dade County, FL
Vaccines
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Broward County, FL
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

In-person early voting underway in Broward for August primary

FORT LAUDERDALE - Early in-person voting for the August 23rd primary election got underway Saturday in Broward County.Voters who went to the polls said there are many important issues on the ballot, including state senate races, school funding, and the Democratic primary for governor."It's important because we need to protect our democracy. It's fragile, especially right now with everything that has been done to undermine our elections. So I wanted to make sure my vote was counted and we can get people in place who actually believe in democracy," said one man.  Click Here to view a sample ballot. There are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Aids#Doses#Diseases#Linus Stds#General Health#State Health Officials#Federal Guidelines#Nomi Health
The Associated Press

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines

An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Back to School: Broward teachers excited for start of new year

FORT LAUDERDALE - Ready or not, the new year gets underway Tuesday for Broward public school students.The district's teachers say they are excited to welcome the kids back. Step into Kimberly Coombs' classroom and you'll see what the buzz is all about. "They're a part of the hive, they're all worker bees, and I want them to be busy bees," she said, pointing to her bee theme decor. She's one of the teachers at New River Middle School getting ready for classes to start. "The setup that you see, it doesn't happen overnight and it takes a lot...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Summer storms return

MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area.   Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours.  Sunday is a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward approves film, TV incentives to spur growth

FORT LAUDERDALE - From the crime drama "The Glades" to the long-running cable series "Burn Notice," South Florida is no stranger to film and television productions. But now Broward County is on the verge of becoming a breakout star.On Tuesday, key players in the effort to bolster the film industry met at the county commission chambers in the government center. "We are in the planning stages of planting a huge flag in South Florida," said DJ Viola. Viola is a Hollywood producer and director and a major player in Broward's ambitious plan.He is working to create a massive production site much like the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

Colo. Dept. of Public Health releases COVID school guidance

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released its Practical Guide for Operationalizing CDC's School Guidance for the 2022-2023 school year. The department will also provide free COVID-19 testing to schools. The CDPHE is no longer recommending that entire classrooms quarantine over positive cases. The department is shifting its focus to clusters of cases and outbreaks instead of individual cases and contact tracing. "We continue to prioritize and support uninterrupted learning in all communities, and we have worked closely with local public health directors, school superintendents, school boards, teachers, and the broader school community to ensure this guidance meets the needs...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction

Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up.  It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted.  There are over 200 homesites that residents rent. Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment. Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move. "It's very sad because not only did we live...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue

MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold.  On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue.  Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county."We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have...
CBS Miami

Shortage of South Florida teachers heading into the new school year

MIAMI - With the start of the new year coming up, a shortage of teachers is still impacting Miami-Dade and Broward public schools. New figures from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school year and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers. A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings. Broward students return to classes on August 16th. Miami-Dade students return to class on August 17th. To combat the problem of teacher shortages, both districts have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
75K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy