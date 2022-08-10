ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

A.M. Sun Solar is top ranked solar installer in SLO County

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago

– A message from A.M Sun Solar –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qTNP_0hCPIJrm00

Local company in top 100 solar installers in the US

– Locally owned and operated A.M. Sun Solar is one of the top 100 solar installers in the country, 17th in the state of California, and No. 1 for San Luis Obispo County, according to Solar Power World.

The leading solar publication publishes the Top Solar Contractors list annually. The list includes hundreds of solar contractors and developers in the United States, categorized by state/territory, service and market.

“The A.M. Sun Solar team works hard every day to provide high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to local residents and business owners,” said Mark Miller, A.M. Sun Solar partner and head of business development. “We appreciate Solar Power World shining a light on our efforts to share the power of the sun on the Central Coast and beyond.”

Solar energy has been on the rise at residences across the country, and California is no exception. In San Luis Obispo County alone there are over 17,000 homes with solar systems on their properties, many of which A.M. Sun Solar installed.

In spite of the pending regulation changes from the California Public Utilities Commission, A.M. Sun Solar sees the future of solar with a clear forecast:

“Solar Energy is here to stay and people deserve to be able to access the power of the sun as a stable energy source to their homes,” Miller said.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

