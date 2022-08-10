ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, NE

doniphanherald.com

Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park

The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
VALLEY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Receives $23.6 Million For Multi-Modal Transportation Center

Lincoln’s StarTran has been awarded a $23,665,721 million federal grant to design and build a new multi-modal transportation center. “We are incredibly grateful for this historic $23.6 million investment in Lincoln’s public transportation system, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the work of our federal partners, including the Biden Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “These funds make it possible for us to connect people more efficiently to their jobs and classrooms, enhance the rider experience, improve working conditions for our bus drivers, and advance our Climate Action Plan goal of developing a cleaner, greener transportation system.”
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed

The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Only two weeks remain at the Nebraska City Farmers Market

NEBRASKA CYITY - The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, August 18. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 18 Farmers Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Mayor’s Office to get two new economic developers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two new economic developers are joining the Mayor’s staff. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert, Jacquelyn Morrison and Steve Jensen have joined the economic development team. The economic development team works with the Mayor’s office, as well as several city departments and the...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building

Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NASA astronaut inspires OPS students, parents ahead of new school year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As back-to-school motivation, students and families in Omaha Public Schools had the rare chance to meet and hear from a NASA astronaut. “First I started off as a staff engineer and I worked my way up to a branch chief of the materials and processes branch and from there I got picked up as a NASA astronaut 19th class in 2004,″ says Jose Hernandez, the former astronaut.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools continues search for bus drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the start of the new school year only a few days away, the state’s largest school district is still looking for drivers to get students to and from school. Omaha Public Schools officials say they are ready to transport the district’s more than 20,000...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Dodge County crash

A few spotty showers through 10am, then sunshine returns along with hot temperatures. Highs in the low 90s again today, finally turning cooler for Sunday. Hot Saturday ahead of our next cool down and a soggy start to the work week. Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students. Updated:...
DODGE COUNTY, NE

