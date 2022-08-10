Read full article on original website
NHL
McDavid, Oilers remember superfan Stelter as 'such an amazing kid'
6-year-old who died after cancer battle made lasting impact on players, coaches. One of the best players in the NHL, his teammate and his coach all gathered for a Zoom call Thursday. But it wasn't to discuss the upcoming season, or any signings or the potential lineup. It was to...
Yardbarker
Vegas’ Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season: Around the Pacific
Welcome back to Around the Pacific — a series in which we examine news from around the Pacific Division through a Canucks-tinted lens. That’s right, it’s the middle of August, and we have NHL news that affects your Vancouver Canucks quite a bit. After injuries ultimately derailed...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
The Hockey Writers
Greatest Calgary Flame to Wear No. 10
In case you missed one of the most significant transactions of the NHL offseason, former Florida Panthers’ all-time leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau was traded to the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022. The deal included a first-round pick in 2025, along with teammates Cole Schwindt and MacKenzie Weegar, for a package that included all-star Matthew Tkachuk and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
NHL
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
NHL
Inside look at Calgary Flames
Confidence to contend remains with additions of Huberdeau, Weegar. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames will have a new look when the puck drops this season, but one thing remains...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Offseason, Ferguson & 3 Prospects
Are the Toronto Maple Leafs experiencing the lull before the storm? We don’t think we have ever seen things so quiet with the team for such a long stretch of time. That’s especially true with this management team. It’s been over a month since anything significant has happened.
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Othmann, Cuylle & More
On Aug. 9, 2022, the New York Rangers named a captain for the first time since 2018, the 28th in their storied history. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects are playing well together at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton, AB, for Team Canada, while the Blueshirts signed a Calder Cup winner and more.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Central Division Foes Have Had Busy Offseasons
The Winnipeg Jets haven’t seen any big changes to their team this offseason, with GM Kevin Cheveldayoff only tinkering with minor additions. Whilst the Jets are going to “run it back” and are hoping the new coaching staff led by Rick Bowness can get a lot more out of the same group that continually disappointed last season, many of their seven Central Division compatriots have been more active.
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
NHL
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE
Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Johnny Gaudreau
One of the NHL's top scorers, the newest Blue Jacket brings a lot to the table. Birth date: Aug. 13, 1993 (turns 29 tomorrow) Stats: 82 GP, 40-75-115 (with Calgary) Contract: Signed through 2028-29 season (Seven years remaining before UFA status) One day, we might look back on July 13...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
NHL
Blues' Woodcock was considered ahead of his time
Longtime trainer and equipment manager passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 89. Three hockey legends - Scotty Bowman, Bernie Federko and Garry Unger - were asked to describe former St. Louis Blues trainer Tommy Woodcock, and all three of them said the same four words:. Ahead of...
NHL
Florida Panthers Announce New Executive Hires and Promotions
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell announced today several new executive hires and promotions. Beginning with new hires, entertainment industry veteran Zane Collings joins the Panthers as Senior Vice President of Event Programming, while Taralynn Reburn joins as Vice President of Sales and Service. Executive promotions...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Player Who Would Most Benefit the Team if Traded
The Edmonton Oilers still must free up a bit of cap space to sign Ryan McLeod, another free agent, and to hopefully not be forced to play the season with fewer than a 23-man roster. That being said, we are going to look at the three most likely trade candidates and which would benefit the Oilers the most by being dealt this offseason. We’re not going to discuss certain players or teams that could be coming back, but more what space and opportunity it would create for the Oilers if each player is moved.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: World Juniors, ECHL Affiliation, Forward Depth
While the Philadelphia Flyers won’t begin training camp for over a month, plenty of activity below the NHL level is taking place in August. The franchise announced the extension of its ECHL affiliation on Monday, and four of the organization’s prospects are taking part in the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
