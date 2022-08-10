ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wildfire being mopped up near New Castle

A fire that broke out on the side of a hill south of New Castle on Saturday afternoon is currently being mopped up by the Colorado River Fire Rescue, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. No injuries were reported. Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said the fire...
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail

A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
