Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
City Receives $25 Million Federal Grant To Replace And Improve Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
The City of Chattanooga will receive $25 million in federal funds to replace the 70-year-old, long-deteriorating Wilcox Boulevard Bridge with a new, modern structure that will better connect residents to the Tennessee River while enhancing a core logistics corridor for the city. The funding, which was granted by the U.S....
WDEF
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation Center in Cleveland opened for first event
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation (PIE) Center in Cleveland hosted its first event Thursday afternoon. The Smart Solutions for Smart Factories Expo held by the PIE Center gave a look into the type of innovative tech that PIE center students may be learning. The center is a planned...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 11th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tim Siniard reports: A pretrial status conference for a 41-year-old Cleveland man arrested and indicted on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was rescheduled during a proceeding held in a Washington federal court on August 10th.
WDEF
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
WDEF
CDC releases new social guidelines for COVID-19
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Thursday, the C-D-C released new safety and social guidelines for COVID-19. The agency no longer recommends maintaining a 6-foot distance from others but believes efforts should rather focus on reducing severe sickness from the virus. Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton Co. Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
WDEF
The Inflation Reduction Act passes, and Dalton’s Qcells is ready to see “green” energy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to help drive down the costs of products you and I buy everyday. News 12 learned a provision inside the bill is going to help northwest Georgia even more. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi struck the gavel to officially...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 16
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 16. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Michael Cantrell – Public Indecency. Walter Fortson – Suspended DL/For Capias, Fail to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
WDEF
Here are the public hearings over property taxes in North Georgia
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia governments are in the process of telling residents how much they are rolling back your millage rate this year and whether those sky-high new evaluations will actually mean higher property taxes. Remember, in Georgia, both your Commission and School Boards control the tax...
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
mcnewstn.com
Jasper Forced to Deal With Real Estate Woes
Jasper, Tenn. – The Town of Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in its third location earlier this month for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting as the town administrates some real estate struggles. The board also moved forward on repairs to a water tank for the water system overseen by the town.
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
WTVC
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story. (Not So) Fun Fact: If Phil Bredesen had won the 2018 Senate race in Tennessee, there would not have been enough votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the election and Roe wouldn't have had 5 overturn votes.
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City celebrates two businesses
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
Comments / 1