Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits
A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
August 13, 2022
Abortion Question on Aug. 2nd Primary Ballot Receives Recount Requests
A recount is underway in Kansas for a failed constitutional amendment that would have banned the right to an abortion. Kansas voters decided during the August 2nd primary election to keep abortion rights in place. Despite the wide margin, the recount will go forward after a private citizen posted the...
South Carolina couple charged in Wichita man’s 2010 murder
A husband and wife from South Carolina have appeared in Sedgwick County District Court in connection with a cold case murder. Kristopher Valadez is charged with second degree murder, and his wife Candace is charged with aiding a felon. The couple, both age 32, were arrested in late July in...
