Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Emanuel Israel Hermoso, 27, of Crookston, for Fleeing a Peace Officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Keegan Daniel Winson, 25, of Halstad, for 3rd-Degree Burglary.
UPDATE: Family pets die in Grand Forks house fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A house fire killed family pets and had firefighters warning people to stay away from a certain Grand Forks neighborhood. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 in the 900 block of Oak St. After about an hour, officials say...
