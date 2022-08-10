ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit

Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 12, 2022: Report looks into Detroit rental properties and who owns them

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A new report takes a look at Detroit’s rental housing properties and who owns them. The nonprofit Detroit Future City says it’s a first step to better understand the city’s rental system and improve the housing quality for renters. A third of the city’s housing was built before 1940 and 85% of those homes still contain lead-based paint. Exposure to lead has been linked to health problems like brain and kidney damage and delayed growth and development in kids. In 2020, nearly 6% of Detroit children tested had an elevated blood-lead level. That’s more than twice the rate for the entire state of Michigan. Detroit Future City says a major challenge in regulating the rental housing market is the lack of data on rental housing in the city. T this report is a first step in building a foundation to create better policies.
CBS Detroit

‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start

(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
Detroit News

Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening

Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
The Detroit Free Press

Forgotten Harvest to host event at downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Friday evening

Head to Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Friday evening for a film under the summer sky and to support an important social cause. Food rescue organization Forgotten Harvest will be hosting “Harvest Heatwave,'' featuring food, drinks, outdoor games, music and a screening of the movie, The Sandlot. The event runs from 6-10:30 p.m. at 1901 Grand River Ave. ...
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
wdet.org

Bridge Detroit: EV chargers omit Black neighborhoods

President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit’s automakers have made big commitments to building electric vehicles. That includes big investments in EV chargers. “There’s a perception that low-income people or people of color can’t afford EVs and that’s not true.” — Bridge Detroit reporter Jena Brooker.
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
