3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Detroit News
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
5 Things That Could Replace Infamous Blighted House Next To Little Caesars Arena In Detroit
The dilapidated house located on the north side of Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, renown for being the last holdout against the Ilitchs and Olympia Development, is no more. The home, which sat on a small parcel of land in the 2700 block of Cass Avenue, burned to the...
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Crain's Detroit Business
Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit
Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Your week in metro Detroit: A message from M.L. Elrick, back at Freep
I was pretty sure disgraced former lawmaker and perennial deadbeat Brian Banks wasn't going to show up at the lawyer's office where he had been ordered to appear so debt collectors could ask where he stashed all of the money he owes them, but I went there anyway. One reason...
deadlinedetroit.com
Barry Sanders opens downtown restaurant, says he wanted to join in Detroit's 'transformation'
Cheesesteaks and Detroit don't exactly sound like they go together, but it's the cuisine hometown hero Barry Sanders has opted to trade in with his first local restaurant, Lefty's. Sanders is co-owner of the new downtown location on Adams, across from Grand Circus Park and near Ford Field. He's also...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 12, 2022: Report looks into Detroit rental properties and who owns them
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A new report takes a look at Detroit’s rental housing properties and who owns them. The nonprofit Detroit Future City says it’s a first step to better understand the city’s rental system and improve the housing quality for renters. A third of the city’s housing was built before 1940 and 85% of those homes still contain lead-based paint. Exposure to lead has been linked to health problems like brain and kidney damage and delayed growth and development in kids. In 2020, nearly 6% of Detroit children tested had an elevated blood-lead level. That’s more than twice the rate for the entire state of Michigan. Detroit Future City says a major challenge in regulating the rental housing market is the lack of data on rental housing in the city. T this report is a first step in building a foundation to create better policies.
‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start
(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
Detroit News
Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening
Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
Ribs and R&B Festival Hits Detroit’s Waterfront
Detroit's Ribs and R&B Festival is back at the waterfront this weekend with good food and great entertainment. The post Ribs and R&B Festival Hits Detroit’s Waterfront appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
City of Detroit to host the inaugural SummerFest family fun day on August 13
Join Detroit Parks and Recreation for summer fun at the City’s inaugural SummerFest. The event will take place at Brennan Pool at Rouge Park on Saturday, August 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Forgotten Harvest to host event at downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Friday evening
Head to Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Friday evening for a film under the summer sky and to support an important social cause. Food rescue organization Forgotten Harvest will be hosting “Harvest Heatwave,'' featuring food, drinks, outdoor games, music and a screening of the movie, The Sandlot. The event runs from 6-10:30 p.m. at 1901 Grand River Ave. ...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
wdet.org
Bridge Detroit: EV chargers omit Black neighborhoods
President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit’s automakers have made big commitments to building electric vehicles. That includes big investments in EV chargers. “There’s a perception that low-income people or people of color can’t afford EVs and that’s not true.” — Bridge Detroit reporter Jena Brooker.
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
