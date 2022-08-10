Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Alleged Liberty fire bug arrested
VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – The man charged with trying to set fire to a Liberty pub days ago and failed to report to the Department of Probation as ordered, was captured on Saturday. Mateo Rodriguez, 40 of Liberty was located and arrested in the Town of Fallsburg by members...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for conspiracy and grand larceny following bank incident (video)
WAPPINGER – Two Bronx men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a grand larceny investigation from the Key Bank branch in Fishkill. State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny Smith, 28, of the Bronx for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and Jomo Cole, 30, also from the Bronx, conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Liberty man accused of setting bar on fire while people were still inside
A village of Liberty man is facing several felony charges, including arson, after village police said he set fire to a bar Tuesday night while patrons were inside. Police said they responded to a report of a structure fire at the Liberty Pub Bar on Edgar Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man sentenced to prison for criminal possession of gun
KINGSTON – A Kingston man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision on his plea of criminal possession of a weapon. The sentence will run concurrently to Leon Peters’ plea to criminal contempt for which he was sentenced to two to four years in state prison and his resentencing to two years in prison with one year of post-release supervision on the previous plea to criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car bursts into flames on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
kingstonthisweek.com
Driver charged by Kingston Police following collision with tree
A local driver has been charged by Kingston Police after they were called after a vehicle crashed into a tree near Portsmouth Village. Police said in a news release that on Tuesday at about 11:50 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Yonge Street, near Garrigan Park, for a single-vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they saw that the vehicle had been partially driven off the road and struck a large tree.
nypressnews.com
14 injured after car careens into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington
A car crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington at around 6:45 p.m. Friday, injuring 14 people, eight of whom were hospitalized. The crash occurred when a vehicle “came down N. Courthouse Road and went into the building going very quick,” Ireland’s Four Courts general manager Dave Cahill told ARLnow.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages Peekskill home
PEEKSKILL – Fire Saturday morning at a residence in Simpson Place in Peekskill damaged the 2 ½-story private dwelling. The fire was initially reported at 6 a.m. as a blaze in a barbecue pit, but arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire out of a window of the wood frame building.
News 12
Dog breeder charged with 57 counts of animal neglect
Dozens of dogs could be heard barking from outside 899 Greenville Turnpike as state police and SPCA officials arrived Friday morning – armed with a search warrant. They say breeder Paul Poznerowiscz was found with two deceased miniature Doberman pinschers in the freezer of his Middletown home, where he had 57 dogs in deplorable conditions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis man guilty of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home while armed with knife
GOSHEN – A 38-year-old Port Jervis man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Wednesday to armed burglary for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Port Jervis and threatening to injure her. Anthony Sorino’s guilty plea comes with a recommendation from the district attorney’s office that he be...
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects
NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
Comments / 2