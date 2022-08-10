State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.

HIGHLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO