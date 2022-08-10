Read full article on original website
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request.
Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas...
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-10p, 21+. SAT,...
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; A rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Church. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
LaRae Wood Rothe (October 10, 1936 – August 9, 2022)
LaRae Wood Rothe, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
The Hand Up Food Cart is in need of donations
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Laurie Davis, who owns Hand Up Food Cart, is in need of donations. Almost all of the food she has received is gone, leaving enough for about two more families. Davis is asking that people bring food of any type to her home. “I started...
Rock Springs Chamber to hold candidate meet and greet today/debate on Friday
August 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a political candidate meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. According to a Chamber newsletter, over 70 candidates for various local, county, and state offices will be in attendance. The event will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive.
Vehicle crash that occurred this evening in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno. Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades Way when she made a sharp left turn, which caused her vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway, travel through a fence, and then into the side of the home. No one was injured in the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Picerno was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following the investigation.
Local blood donations in high demand-with an opportunity to donate approaching Aug. 29, 2022
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Local opportunity to donate blood is approaching with greater need more than ever. The community’s next blood drive will take place on Aug. 29, from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with appointment slots still available. Scheduling an appointment is easy and can be done here. Donations normally can be in the form of whole blood, platelets, plasma, source plasma, and power red. Opportunities to make the different donations are normally available at different times and locations depending on the individual blood drive.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 14, 2022
August 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Sweetwater County until 10 p.m. today. Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 13 – August 14, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
Tigers golf season kicks off/Local soccer teams to open season Saturday
August 12, 2022 — Rock Springs High School opened their golf season by playing in Thursday’s Snake River shootout in Afton. AJ Fletcher and Peyton Jenkins both shot 85 to lead the Tiger boy’s team. Hanmi Park, the only Lady Tiger golfer to compete, shot a 90.
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
