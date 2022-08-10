ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

wyo4news.com

Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-10p, 21+. SAT,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)

Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)

Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; A rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Church. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

The Hand Up Food Cart is in need of donations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Laurie Davis, who owns Hand Up Food Cart, is in need of donations. Almost all of the food she has received is gone, leaving enough for about two more families. Davis is asking that people bring food of any type to her home. “I started...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Vehicle crash that occurred this evening in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno. Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades Way when she made a sharp left turn, which caused her vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway, travel through a fence, and then into the side of the home. No one was injured in the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Picerno was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following the investigation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Local blood donations in high demand-with an opportunity to donate approaching Aug. 29, 2022

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Local opportunity to donate blood is approaching with greater need more than ever. The community’s next blood drive will take place on Aug. 29, from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with appointment slots still available. Scheduling an appointment is easy and can be done here. Donations normally can be in the form of whole blood, platelets, plasma, source plasma, and power red. Opportunities to make the different donations are normally available at different times and locations depending on the individual blood drive.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 14, 2022

August 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Sweetwater County until 10 p.m. today. Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 13 – August 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...

