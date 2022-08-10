ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — For their 16th wedding anniversary, Democrats in Hawaii gifted Josh Green and his wife, Jaime, a comfortable margin of victory in the gubernatorial primary Saturday. Green, the state’s current lieutenant governor, handily defeated former first lady Vicky Cayetano and Kaiali’I Kahele, who decided to seek the...
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump's call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump has...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez. Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will...
