TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and. thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds. 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to. 10 mph.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
..A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20. NM... Copano, Aransas, and Redfish Bays... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening,...
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this. morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this. afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler. with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of. rain near...
