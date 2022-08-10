ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hot and humid all weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
The gradual heat up continues in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are gradually heating up as we head toward the weekend. The weather is clear and not as cool Thursday night, with lows in the mid-60s. Friday will be sunny and hot. The highs will reach the low 90s. Things are hot and humid this...
“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center

Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire

JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
