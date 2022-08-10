Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ Coombs
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Hot and humid all weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
KMBC.com
The gradual heat up continues in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are gradually heating up as we head toward the weekend. The weather is clear and not as cool Thursday night, with lows in the mid-60s. Friday will be sunny and hot. The highs will reach the low 90s. Things are hot and humid this...
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platte City Hall closed due to positive COVID-19 tests
The City Hall in Platte City, Missouri, is closed on Friday after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the city said.
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
martincitytelegraph.com
“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center
Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire
JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chipotle drive-thru location coming to Blue Springs
Blue Springs rep said Chipotle is putting in a drive-thru location on U.S. 40 HWY, and Community America is building a new branch on MO-7 HWY.
Friday night hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
Burglars beware: 'Night Eyes' are watching in Pleasant Hill
The Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department launched Project "Night Eyes" in August as a proactive approach to prevent business burglaries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Hy-Vee announces new Travis Kelce cereal hitting KC-area shelves Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Friday that Travis Kelce now has his own cereal. The cereal — Kelce's Krunch — will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time, beginning Saturday. The grocery chain said it created the cereal...
Kansas City airport officials pitch KCI for transatlantic service to Europe
With major national and international events on the horizon, officials with the Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department are pitching KCI for transatlantic service to London.
KMBC.com
FosterAdopt Connect in need of 300 more backpacks for foster kids across the Kansas City area
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — FosterAdopt Connect is asking for the community’s help to fill more than 900 backpacks with school supplies to give to foster kids across the Kansas City area. The organization will begin handing out supplies Saturday morning at its back-to-school event, but they still need about...
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
KCTV 5
The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as...
Olathe Police Department breaks ground on new HQ
The Olathe Police Department broke ground on a new, $28 million police department. It is scheduled to open in Fall of 2023.
KMBC.com
Some people in Kansas City metro say they're having issues getting their mail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheUnited States Postal Service said it needs hundreds of more workers to keep up with the mail. Some people said they've had issues getting mail. One person said post offices have been closed during regular business hours. The post office is on a hiring spree....
KMBC.com
Worlds of Fun gives sneak peek of reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Cedar Fair Parks and Worlds of Fun officials announced a reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster made of steel and wood. Now, the theme park is sharing preview footage of what the ride will look like when it debuts in 2023. Worlds of Fun...
Comments / 0