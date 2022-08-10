ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Talks Brady ... Up to a Certain Point

By Alain Poupart
 3 days ago

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Tom Brady shared the same field Wednesday, a week after the NFL released its report finding the Miami Dolphins guilty of tampering with the latter

There's just no way around it, Tua Tagovailoa and Tom Brady are going to be linked for a while after the NFL punished the Miami Dolphins for tampering with the latter.

The two were on the same field Wednesday for the first time since the NFL made its ruling when the Dolphins conducted the first of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the teams' preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

TUA AND THE UNCOMFORTABLE BRADY QUESTIONS

For his second consecutive weekly media session, Tagovailoa was asked about the Dolphins talking (illegally) with Brady both in 2019, during that postseason and then again last year, and for the second consecutive week it made for a bit of an awkward exchange.

Q. The Dolphins pursuing QB Tom Brady with the tampering, did you have any reaction to that at all? “No. I think I answered that last week.”

Q. I wasn’t there. “Sorry. Yeah, I think they were doing that in 2019, but then I came in 2020.”

Q. Well, also in 2020: “I mean, they picked me.”

Q. Yeah, well it was 2020: “So, 2020? It’s 2022. I’m still here.”

Q. 2021 last year: “Yeah, I mean, I’m still here. To me, that’s all noise at this point.”

Let's face it, what is Tua exactly supposed to say about the Dolphins' now-very-public pursuit of Brady?

And the same goes for head coach Mike McDaniel, who also was asked about the issue before practice — and keep in mind that the Dolphins also were found guilty of tampering with former Saints coach Sean Payton before they hired McDaniel.

McDaniel was asked specifically whether there was any awkwardness with these long-ago-scheduled joint practices in light of what happened last week.

“For me, nothing happened," McDaniel said. "Everyone else is the one making it awkward. It doesn’t occupy a single iota of space with anybody. It’s hard enough to be good in this league. As the Miami Dolphins, all of our energy is very coordinated and only has to do with us getting better and everything else would be an opportunity cost that we’re not willing to expend.”

As with Tua, what exactly is McDaniel supposed to say here?

Back to Tua, let's also point out that at the very least he didn't shy from facing the media Wednesday after likely having been alerted to the fact he probably would be asked the uncomfortable question again.

Contrast that to Brady, who has yet to speak on the subject since the NFL ruling came down last week, didn't speak to reporters Wednesday and is not expected to speak Thursday, either.

Brady has been around long enough that he should know that he can postpone talking with reporters as long as he wants — though there are rules in place regarding media obligations — but the Dolphins and the tampering are going to come up whenever he does address the media.

TUA AND BRADY TALK ON THE FIELD

Tua, meanwhile, was willing to talk about Brady on Wednesday when the topic remained solely on the field, and he indicated the two talked on the field.

“Yes, I was able to talk to Tom," Tua said. "We were talking on the side for a good bit. He was just asking how the offseason was. We were talking a little about golf at the same time. But for the most part, 23 years playing, that’s a long time. That’s a lot of knowledge, so I was asking him some things and he gave me some good insight on. I’m going to keep that between me and Tom. Then if you guys want to ask Tom, you can go ask him.”

Asked what impresses him about Brady as a quarterback, Tua said this: “I would say Tom’s composure in the pocket. Nothing really rattles him. When you have a guy in your face, he’s just – subtle movements and throwing the ball. I would say those are top trait qualities in a really good quarterback with him, ‘Russ’ (Russell Wilson), Aaron Rodgers, all of those big time guys.”

The good news for Tua is that the Dolphins are not scheduled to face the Buccaneers during the 2022 season, so it's not likely he's going to be asked about Brady and the Dolphins tampering with him after this week.

