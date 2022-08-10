Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
brproud.com
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of driving a stolen vehicle with a large sum of drugs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a man has been arrested for being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, having a firearm, and having a large sum of narcotics. NOPD was conducting a proactive patrol in the 1600 block of Newton Street when they noticed a...
houmatimes.com
LDWF agents arrest Cutoff man for boating violations following boating incident
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff man for alleged boating violations on Aug. 11 in Lafourche Parish. Agents arrested Carl Cressionie, 58, for operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation of a vessel. Agents booked him into the Lafourche Parish Jail.
Ascension Parish man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old relative
A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female.
pelicanpostonline.com
Mandatory life sentence for Gonzales man pleading guilty of 1st Degree Rape of juvenile
On August 10, 2022, Sean Czwakiel of 10170 Lake Park Ave Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Rape. Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives...
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Assumption Parish leads to seizure of meth
LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man was arrested on felony charges related to a traffic stop that happened on Dec. 29 near Labadieville. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), a deputy made a stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Bryan James Landry. Officers searched Landry’s vehicle and seized methamphetamine.
19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021. The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's...
Bond stands at $1 million for each suspect in Linda Frickey carjacking case
On Friday, just before 1:00 p.m. Judge Kimya Holmes denied bond reductions for the four teen suspects in the Linda Frickey fatal carjacking case.
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
NOPD investigating overnight shooting, stabbing cases
New Orleans police are looking for suspects involved in two separate incidents—a shooting and a stabbing—that landed two victims in area hospitals.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: August 11, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish yesterday on August 11, 2022.
EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. The announcement comes as deputies continue to investigate a vehicle burglary that occurred while the victim was getting gas. According to law enforcement,...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
WDSU
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
Reserve man arrested after deputy finds meth during traffic stop
It all started when "a uniformed patrol deputy observed a westbound vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle," according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
