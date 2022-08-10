Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers HS student arrested for having loaded stolen gun in car
A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities say the student had a gun in his vehicle. In a message to the campus community, Principal Ed Mathews said at no time were any students threatened. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office planned a press conference to announce...
Shed Fire
Lehigh Acres Fire extinguished this shed fire just after 6 am this morning on the 5000 block of 2nd St W. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man found guilty of drug trafficking
A man from Lehigh Acres was found guilty of drug trafficking on Thursday after a one-day trial in Lee County. The State Attorney’s Office says Samuel Lewis, 41, was found guilty of trafficking 14 grams or more of amphetamine, 10 grams or more of phenethylamines (psychoactive drugs like MDMA), and possession of a controlled substance.
Man dead after Gulfstream Dr. shooting, say deputies
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman found guilty of attempted first-degree murder
Lehigh Acres woman was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder on Aug 12. Katrina Mary Drakes, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, following a four-day trial in Lee County. According to the State Attorney’s Office, in 2018 Drakes shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
WTVM
Lee County jury finds Florida man guilty on multiple drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Aa. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found a Florida man guilty on multiple charges. 43-year-old Danny Hamm was found guilty of chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Lee County DA’s Office says. According to officials,...
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital
The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
WINKNEWS.com
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
wengradio.com
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams
It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
Man attacked with weed eater following a payment dispute
A Lehigh Acres man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked by a weed eater. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim has been using another man to cut his law for about two months. However, last week the man arrived and mowed the lawn without notifying the homeowner he would be doing so.
WINKNEWS.com
Gas prices drop to $2.38 for an hour in Fort Myers
For one hour on Thursday, drivers enjoyed paying $2.38 per gallon for gas in Fort Myers. While prices have dropped recently, they were even lower a year ago. A Sunoco gas station located at 2241 Park 82 Drive dropped the price for a gallon of gas to $2.38. Some drivers who saw the deal thought it was too good to drive by. Catherine Finning says the deal definitely took a burden off her shoulders, given prices rising in a variety of areas.
Pollution Notice
Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/11/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Daniel Gonzalez Truck Accident –...
