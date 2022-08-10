ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.

Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
SUFFOLK, VA

