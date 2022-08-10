Read full article on original website
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
WAVY News 10
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for free doorbell camera
Portsmouth residents seeking to own a free doorbell camera can put their name in a drawing for a free one.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
'So surreal' | What a new wave of funding means for anti-violence leaders in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When he got the call, it renewed a years-long journey for Lamont Finley. “When I found out that we actually were one of the few chosen, I kind of cried because it’s one of those things where I see this vision, and I want to re-educate what people think about mentoring programs are for," Finley said.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
Former daycare owner arrested after fire left multiple children hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is now facing a long list of charges, months after a fire at a Portsmouth townhome left multiple children hurt. A grand jury indicted Dewanna Seward on 19 different counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. Portsmouth police said they served an arrest...
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Toddler injured in Portsmouth shooting incident
Portsmouth Police confirmed they were called to investigate near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
