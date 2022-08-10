ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky

Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

New cattle disease in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
WKRC

List of donations for Kentucky flood victims

The Sheriff’s Office is working with SERVPRO of Hamilton and Cincinnati to collect donations for Kentucky flood victims. When: Thursday – Aug. 11th. Location: The Butler County Educational Service Center. 400 North Erie Blvd. (Rt. 4) in Hamilton. Time: from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm. Please limit donations...
CINCINNATI, OH
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South

The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Traffic Control#School Security#Cancer Research
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Cancer
103GBF

Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream

Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
thefabricator.com

Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky

Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
HEBRON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy