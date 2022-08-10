Read full article on original website
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky
Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
List of donations for Kentucky flood victims
The Sheriff’s Office is working with SERVPRO of Hamilton and Cincinnati to collect donations for Kentucky flood victims. When: Thursday – Aug. 11th. Location: The Butler County Educational Service Center. 400 North Erie Blvd. (Rt. 4) in Hamilton. Time: from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm. Please limit donations...
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream
Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Offering a hand up: Grayson Co. family, GCSO, organizing eastern Ky. flood relief effort
A Grayson County family is joining forces with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Old Dominion Freight Line in an effort to bring eastern Kentucky flood victims much needed supplies. Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, approached Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Fred Norder’s employer, Old Dominion Freight...
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
These Kentucky Attractions Are Millions of Years Old…With One Exception [VIDEOS]
The Commonwealth of Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday in 2022. When I was a kid, I always took great pride that we made it into the "top 15." I was also a little disappointed that we DIDN'T make it into the original 13 colonies, but Mom explained that we WERE; it's just that Kentucky was part of Virginia.
Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky
Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
How are officials trying to get eastern Kentucky students back in school?
The area hit by flooding is home to 18 school districts.
