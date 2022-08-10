Read full article on original website
Related
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
New York State Says Don’t Call Them “Inmates”; What Are They Now?
A word will be completely removed from New York State laws after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill prohibiting the word "inmate" from being used in official documents. In a press release from the Governor's office, the legislation was praised for reducing "harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used in state law." The bill was introduced by Sen. Gustavo Rivera from New York's 33rd District.
You Can Still Vote While Serving Time in a New York Prison
Do you think that people who have been convicted of a felony should be able to vote New York State?. Every election season we are encouraged to exercise our right to vote. That's not really true though. There isn't anything in the original Constitution about having a right to vote. It does say that we are encouraged to vote if we can. The United States Constitution did make necessary amendments to guarantee the right to vote to those who previously did not have it.
Failing Our Kids? This Study Is Bad News For New York Parents
When every child is born, their parents want nothing but the absolute best for them. Everyone wants a head start on a better life, and early childhood education is one of the best ways to move in that direction. Now New York parents have a real cause for worry in that regard from a new survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Early Voting Begins This Week For New York’s 2nd Primary
Coming up this weekend, we New Yorkers will have another opportunity to participate in the political process as early voting begins for another round of primary elections. New York had its first primary elections back on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, which allowed registered voters who were enrolled in a political party to vote for their candidate for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, various Judges, and various positions within the different political parties.
This Capital Region City Ranked One of the Best Housing Values In America!
Whether you have been trying to buy a home or sell a home during the pandemic, you know the market has been crazy! Sellers have told stories of bidding wars for their homes and cash offers way above asking price. Can you even find a nice home for under $225,000 any more? The answer to the last question is yes!
Busted! Upstate NY Man Caught with Poorly Drawn Inspection Sticker
File this one under "crime, but with a touch of creativity". An Upstate New York man was arrested earlier this week for his creative solution to not having an inspection sticker on his car. It's a new form of artistry, one that we're fortunate enough to witness a few times every year.
NY State DMV Scam Alert! Get This Text? Delete Immediately!
How many times a week does your phone ring and the ID says SPAM Risk or Potential SPAM? Those are easy to decline and move on from but what about the ones that look genuine? A phone call, text, email and even your social media accounts an get avenues that bag guys use to try to scam you.
103.9 The Breeze
Abandoned Resort In the Catskills! See Before and After Pictures!
The Catskill Mountains have been beautiful forever. All year round people make their way to the Hudson Valley to take in the sights, hike and explore the scenery of the area. At one time, however, it was more than the lush green mountains that drew people there. From the 1950's through the 1980's it was the resorts, entertainment and dining destinations that brought people to the Catskills.
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Everyone at Festival in the ADKS
A New York man - vehemently opposed to vegans and anything that has to do with the vegan lifestyle, was arrested on Tuesday after a series of harassing threats he made to organizers of a festival in Upstate New York scheduled for later this month. The aggressive threats were made...
Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region
Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
New York’s Top 15 Party Schools Ranked for ’22! Who’s Number One?
With a new school year starting this month at most colleges across New York, it’s time for summer drinks at the lake to turn into tailgating and house parties. For anyone keeping score, Niche has released their official 2022 rankings of the state's top collegiate party scenes. Upstate makes...
Final 2022 Supermoon Shines Thursday! When Is Best Time to See Sturgeon Moon?
There have been 3 supermoon's lighting up the skies of New York in 2022 with a 4th and final one of the year about to make it's presence known. When is the best time to see the Sturgeon moon? What does New York have to do with the name Sturgeon moon? What's a supermoon?
UPDATE! 10 Capital Region Gas Stations Drop Below $4 A Gallon!
Are gas prices in the Capital Region really going down? The cost of gas seem lower today than they were just 2 months ago but it is a very slow drop. There are even times when I think we drop, go back up a bit, drop again. It's like 2 steps ahead, one step back.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0