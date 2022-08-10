Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, police are investigating four separate shootings that took place between the evening of Friday, August 12 and sunrise on Saturday, August 13. At about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 34th St. and Auer Ave....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Woman dead near Northridge Lakes
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood around 9 a.m. Friday, August 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
WISN
Woman shot and killed near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd., police investigating
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner has responded to the shooting of an adult female. The woman was shot near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd. WISN12 News Chopper captured police tape surrounding an apartment complex. This is a developing story. More updates coming soon. Milwaukee Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing girl last seen near 86th and Joyce
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Navaeh Brumfield, 15, last seen Aug. 2 near 86th and Joyce. Brumfield stands 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Howard on the city's south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
WISN
WATCH moments before police shot a man on Milwaukee's southside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
CBS 58
71-year-old man killed in fatal accident near 57th and W. Fond du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident near 57th and W. Fond du Lac Ave at 7:19 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 12. Police say one vehicle was headed east on Fond du Lac Ave and collided with another vehicle headed west. The vehicle headed west was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. Investigators said the driver was going 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window. The driver sped down the interstate for...
wlip.com
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Locust fire, woman taken to hospital: MFD
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire Thursday morning, Aug. 11. Crews arrived at home near 38th and Locust around 11:30 a.m. The woman, 50, was assisted from the building by fire department personnel before being taken to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
seehafernews.com
Man Shot By Milwaukee Police Expected To Survive
Milwaukee police say a man shot by an officer Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The 30-year-old suspect had been observed by officers conducting what they said looked like “a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”. As the officers approached one of the men took off running and was wounded during the...
