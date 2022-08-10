Read full article on original website
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It
Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
Bret Hart Says He’s ‘Surprised’ And ‘Kinda Sad’ About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Bret Hart reacted to the news that Vince McMahon has retired from the WWE, which was announced last month. Following the news, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H is now the head of creative and talent relations. Hart said:...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.13.22: GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects McIntyre, More
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some potential spoilers on a return for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, is set to be at this week’s episode. They have since confirmed that Ashante Thee Adonis is also set to be at the Raleigh, North Carolina taping.
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Sean Hayes Signs With XFL As Director Of Player Performance
The XFL has added former WWE PC Strength and Conditioning head Sean Hayes to its staff. The football league announced on Wednesday that Hayes has joined the league as their Director Of Player Performance. You can see the full announcement below:. SEAN HAYES JOINS XFL AS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERFORMANCE.
Tag Team Championships Change Hands At GCW: Homecoming Part 1
The GCW Tag Team Titles changed hands at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. The Briscoes defeated Los Mazisos, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo to win the titles. You can see some highlights below.
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.11.22
We are only 24 hours away from Impacts next live event Emergence and the build has been solid. Now we look to close things out with a banger of a go home show. As we approach the epic encounter between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander for the Impact world championship the two will go face to face and sign a contract for their match. Seems like a last minute thing given the match is tomorrow I feel like Scott should’ve locked this match up sooner but alas.
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
William Regal On Karrion Kross & Scarlett Returning To WWE, His Experience Working With Them In NXT
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed his experience working with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in NXT, Kross and Scarlett returning to WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on his experience working with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in NXT: “There’s a...
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.13.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.13.2022 Review. Jorel Nelson pinned Shane Haste in 8:16 (***) Hikuleo pinned Big Damo in 6:18 (**½) NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Final: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher pinned Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels in 11:57 to win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship (***¾)
Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
