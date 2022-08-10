ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
411mania.com

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
411mania.com

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.13.22: GUNTHER Demands Respect, Madcap Moss Respects McIntyre, More

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.13.22. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Karrion Kross continues to mess with Drew while he fends off The Usos. Shayna Baszler continues her feud with Liv Morgan. Hit Row made their return and got a win over enhancement talent.
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
411mania.com

MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show

PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has some potential spoilers on a return for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, is set to be at this week’s episode. They have since confirmed that Ashante Thee Adonis is also set to be at the Raleigh, North Carolina taping.
411mania.com

Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume

– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
411mania.com

Sean Hayes Signs With XFL As Director Of Player Performance

The XFL has added former WWE PC Strength and Conditioning head Sean Hayes to its staff. The football league announced on Wednesday that Hayes has joined the league as their Director Of Player Performance. You can see the full announcement below:. SEAN HAYES JOINS XFL AS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERFORMANCE.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
411mania.com

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.11.22

We are only 24 hours away from Impacts next live event Emergence and the build has been solid. Now we look to close things out with a banger of a go home show. As we approach the epic encounter between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander for the Impact world championship the two will go face to face and sign a contract for their match. Seems like a last minute thing given the match is tomorrow I feel like Scott should’ve locked this match up sooner but alas.
411mania.com

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.13.2022 Review

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (High Alert 2022) 08.13.2022 Review. Jorel Nelson pinned Shane Haste in 8:16 (***) Hikuleo pinned Big Damo in 6:18 (**½) NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Final: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher pinned Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels in 11:57 to win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship (***¾)
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
411mania.com

Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
