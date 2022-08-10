Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s time for this morning’s Fishing Funtacular with Davis Nolan!. Send your fishing pictures to us with the subject line “FISH” to pix@wkrn.com.
VIDEO: 24 hours on Broadway in Nashville, TN | Time-lapse
See what 24 hours on Nashville, Tennessee's most famous street looks like during the week. Filmed across August 9 and August 10.
This Week with Bob Mueller: August 14, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper agreed with and defended the Metro Council vote against the city hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024. They said they believed it would present a threat of potential violence and increased security costs.
Internet outage reported
Schools in Wilson County are without internet due to an outage in the area. How Nashville Zoo prepares food for thousands of …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 13, 2022. Women wanted for fraud and theft on Broadway. Middle TN counselors see changes in reasons people …. Arrests...
Women wanted for fraud and theft on Broadway
Metro police are searching for two women accused of stealing credit cards on Broadway. How Nashville Zoo prepares food for thousands of …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 13, 2022. Middle TN counselors see changes in reasons people …. Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case. New Sumner...
Newsmaker: 4th annual Veterans Art Exhibition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The goal of the fourth annual Veterans Art Exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville is to use the arts to honor, help and heal our veterans. Executive Director Cheryl Strichik joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studying the Waverly flood
It's been almost one year since the terrible flood in Waverly and Humphreys County. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studying the Waverly …. Shooting investigation underway near downtown Nashville. Man critically injured in crash. Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Nashville man
The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Nashville. Man wanted for shooting woman, children turns himself …. How Nashville Zoo prepares food for thousands of …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 13, 2022. Women wanted for fraud and theft on Broadway. Middle...
California man steps up as new teacher
When one Wilson County school was left without a physics teacher, a California man stepped up to fill in. Shooting investigation underway near downtown Nashville. Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. Group to help TN women get abortions. ‘Horrendous’: Former...
Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 14, 2022. Man wanted for shooting woman, children turns himself …. Man arrested after home robbery. Search for man continues on Percy Priest Lake. Remembering Nashville Police Chief...
Furbaby Friday: Meet Tramp!
Meet Tramp, a fun-loving, animated character of a pup! He’s known as a the perfect mixture of sweetness, love, energy, and friendliness. He’s also outgoing and energetic, so a fenced yard and daily walks or adventures would be ideal for this guy. Tramp might love to have adventures, but he is also a big fan of snuggles and laying back and relaxing. He’s a smart pup and gets along great with older children (and never turns down good belly rubs).
Nashville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A Nashville man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison following his sentencing. Nashville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Shooting investigation underway near downtown Nashville. Man critically injured in crash. Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers...
Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road. Metro police say one of the victims told them the suspect was driving a black Ford Taurus, which offices later found at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike. It was there where officers took 38-year-old Andre Dean into custody.
Man pleaded guilty to jail scheme
Alexander Friedmann has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. He's the man behind an elaborate scheme to hide weapons in the newly build Davidson County jail.
