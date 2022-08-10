ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Two dead and 17 injured after man plows car into Pennsylvania fundraiser before killing woman at second scene

Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man reportedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed a woman in Pennsylvania. State troopers have arrested a suspect in the Columbia County mass casualty incident, WBRE/WYOU reported. Police believe that the same 24-year-old man is behind the Luzerne County assault that led to the death of a woman. The suspect has been identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck. State Trooper Anthony Petroski told the press that several people who had joined a fundraiser for the families of the ten people who died in a...
NESCOPECK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy