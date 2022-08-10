Creative Cape Coral Animal Shelter bench creates memories for new pet owners

There’s a new place to take a selfie with your new pet at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter thanks to a generous donation.

Chuck Bodenhafer donated in honor of his wife, Sharon.

He partnered with local artist Vicky Firestone to commission a custom bench featuring two of Sharon’s beloved pets—Scarface and LT-4.

This whimsical addition to the adoption area provides the perfect place for families to take photos with their new furry friends and allows the shelter to highlight adoptable pups.

Sharon Bodenhafer was a life-long animal lover and supporter of rescue critters.

Since she passed, her husband Chuck has gone on a mission to honor her memory with donations to local rescue organizations, including the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic.