springhappenings.com
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Click2Houston.com
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
navasotanews.com
Grass fire near County Road 330 burns over 10 acres, no one reported injured
Fire crews in the area responded quickly to control a grass fire in Grimes County yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. Navasota Fire, Whitehall VFD, and Rolling Hills Fire Departments all responded to Highway 6 and County Road 330, just outside Navasota. In total, 12 acres were burned before crews controlled the fire.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY GRASSFIRE CAUSES DAMAGE
Firefighters in Burleson County battled a large grassfire on Friday afternoon that caused a lot of destruction. The Snook, Beaver Creek, and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 block of North Berry Ridge around 4:15pm. Two structures and three outbuildings were lost in the fire. However, there...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE PARTIALLY OPENS
The highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston between Point Blank and Onalaska is will open to one lane as crews clean up fuel that leaked from the crashed aircraft that was removed from the lake overnight. Both lanes should be open by 7 am.
Nichols Sawmill Road widening complete, bridge widening pending
Montgomery County Precinct 2 completed the first stage of its widening project on Nichols Sawmill Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley announced Aug. 9. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 2) Montgomery County Precinct 2 completed the first stage of its widening project on Nichols Sawmill Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley announced Aug. 9. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER
655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic alert for this weekend!
All I-45 southbound main lanes from Crighton Rd to FM 1488 will be closed for repair from 9 PM on Friday, August 12, to 5:00 AM on Monday, August 15. Expect heavy traffic in the area during these times; plan ahead and leave early. Detour via the frontage road.
KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
fox26houston.com
Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy
KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
Orange Leader
Police working scene after 4 thieves took 34 seconds to rob Pinehurst gun shop of 16 weapons
PINEHURST — A recent smash-and-grab burglary at a Pinehurst gun store happened in less than a minute. During a span of 34 seconds, four people entered Red Lion Tactics, 2494 Martin Luther King Drive, and stole 16 weapons, including three rifles. Owner Josh Dempsy said the four individuals parked...
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!
Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Conroe area since Wednesday
Police said she has stitches above her right eye and a black eye from a recent fall. She's also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and takes numerous medications daily.
kingwood.com
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
