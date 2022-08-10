Read full article on original website
WBUR
Report warns Massachusetts could lose competitive edge with rise of remote work
Massachusetts has been an expensive state for a long time. But the consequences of being a place where residents have to pay more for things like housing, utilities and child care are becoming more severe. According to census data, more than 46,000 people emigrated out of Massachusetts between 2020 and...
wgbh.org
New cannabis equity law sparks hope for would-be business owners
Massachusetts’ new cannabis equity law is drawing praise from advocates who say it will help ease barriers to entry for aspiring cannabis businesses owners from marginalized communities and foster more equity within the state’s multi-billion dollar industry. The law, signed by Governor Charlie Baker this week, has a...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Cost of electricity rises in July
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Don't let this cooler weather fool you, the past few scorching weeks are about to hit your wallet when the next electric bill comes around."I can pay it, but it's just like everything, it's so nuts," says homeowner Gary Bolin."What can you do, you know? You're stuck?"According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of electricity went up from June to July, while gas utilities actually went down.If you are struggling with paying your bill, there are some outlets you can turn to for help. The organization Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD)...
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
5 takeaways from the secretary of state debate
Incumbent Bill Galvin had to dodge and defend against attacks from all sides. Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan sparred on issues like addressing racial voting gaps and implementing mail-in voting during a GBH debate Wednesday night. Moderated by “Greater Boston’s” Jim Braude, during the debate,...
State finalizes multi-family housing rules
State officials this week released the final set of multi-family zoning rules that half of all municipalities in Massachusetts will soon have to meet if they want to preserve their access to important sources of state funding.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts lawmakers campaign for fellow Democrats in Maine, Missouri and New York
WORCESTER, Mass. - Members of the Massachusetts' congressional delegation have been busy endorsing other Democrats out-of-state races in places like Maine, New York and Missouri. Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Seth Moulton, both Democrats, have offered their endorsement to a fellow Marine from Maine. Rep. Jared Golden, also a Democrat, currently...
The Verge
These pole-mounted EV chargers let down their joules
Electric utility poles do a lot for us: they power our homes, take nails for our yard sale and lost cat signs, and shine light for our streets at night. But arguably their greatest contribution yet is helping EV owners juice up their cars. We’re talking about pole-mounted EV chargers, an awesome and apparently feasible public charging solution found in a few places like Melrose, Massachusetts, which recently installed several with the help of the local utility, National Grid.
Boston Globe
After towns protest, Baker administration scales back housing rules around MBTA
Another big question remains: How many of these 175 cities and towns, which stretch from Ashburnham to Bourne, will actually adopt the new zoning?. The Baker administration has pared back the multifamily zoning required of many communities along and around the MBTA system after smaller towns complained of a one-size-fits-all approach to interpreting a new housing law.
wgbh.org
Baker signs bill to accelerate clean energy push
Gov. Charlie Baker was able to overcome his agita and on Thursday signed the Legislature's compromise offshore wind and climate policy bill, but he aired "deep misgivings" with some parts of the law and the way the House and Senate addressed his suggestions. The new law seeks to reshape the...
capeandislands.org
Conservationists say New England’s drought is another wakeup call about climate change
Alicea Charamut went for a hike last weekend to a place where she thought her dog would have a chance to cool off with a swim. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, in East Haddam, Connecticut, has a big waterfall. But on this day, the water was barely flowing and Charamut’s dog found no relief.
WPRI
Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
Readers: What questions do you have for the Mass. attorney general candidates?
Tell us what issues you would like us to ask them about. With the Sept. 6 primary fast approaching, it’s important that voters get all the information they need to decide who they would like to vote for. The Massachusetts attorney general’s race has been a skirmish between three...
WCVB
Major Boston developer Suffolk Construction works to expand diversity on job sites
BOSTON — A day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new policy to increase diversity and inclusion in the review process for large construction projects — a first-of-its-kind policy in the country. Construction and development is booming in Boston, but diversity in the industry itself is not.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
fox40jackson.com
Protestors demand Boston officials change Faneuil Hall’s name: ‘A white supremacist’
Boston protesters gathered at Faneuil Hall on Wednesday to pressure officials to change the name of the city’s beloved landmark, calling it a symbol of “White supremacy.”. Faneuil Hall was named after Peter Faneuil, an 18th-century merchant who offered to build Boston a market building in 1740. The...
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
Baker Signs Cannabis Reform, Limiting Fees Cities Charge; Law a Victory for Stem that Sued Haverhill
A court battle between Haverhill and a downtown cannabis shop may be moot now that Gov. Charlie Baker has signed legislation that requires communities to renegotiate “impact fees” in host agreements. Besides forcing renegotiation of host community agreements, the bill creates a Social Equity Trust Fund which would...
The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
