ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
wgbh.org

New cannabis equity law sparks hope for would-be business owners

Massachusetts’ new cannabis equity law is drawing praise from advocates who say it will help ease barriers to entry for aspiring cannabis businesses owners from marginalized communities and foster more equity within the state’s multi-billion dollar industry. The law, signed by Governor Charlie Baker this week, has a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Cost of electricity rises in July

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Don't let this cooler weather fool you, the past few scorching weeks are about to hit your wallet when the next electric bill comes around."I can pay it, but it's just like everything, it's so nuts," says homeowner Gary Bolin."What can you do, you know? You're stuck?"According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of electricity went up from June to July, while gas utilities actually went down.If you are struggling with paying your bill, there are some outlets you can turn to for help. The organization Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD)...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Industry
Boston

5 takeaways from the secretary of state debate

Incumbent Bill Galvin had to dodge and defend against attacks from all sides. Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan sparred on issues like addressing racial voting gaps and implementing mail-in voting during a GBH debate Wednesday night. Moderated by “Greater Boston’s” Jim Braude, during the debate,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Michelle Wu
The Verge

These pole-mounted EV chargers let down their joules

Electric utility poles do a lot for us: they power our homes, take nails for our yard sale and lost cat signs, and shine light for our streets at night. But arguably their greatest contribution yet is helping EV owners juice up their cars. We’re talking about pole-mounted EV chargers, an awesome and apparently feasible public charging solution found in a few places like Melrose, Massachusetts, which recently installed several with the help of the local utility, National Grid.
MELROSE, MA
Boston Globe

After towns protest, Baker administration scales back housing rules around MBTA

Another big question remains: How many of these 175 cities and towns, which stretch from Ashburnham to Bourne, will actually adopt the new zoning?. The Baker administration has pared back the multifamily zoning required of many communities along and around the MBTA system after smaller towns complained of a one-size-fits-all approach to interpreting a new housing law.
BOURNE, MA
wgbh.org

Baker signs bill to accelerate clean energy push

Gov. Charlie Baker was able to overcome his agita and on Thursday signed the Legislature's compromise offshore wind and climate policy bill, but he aired "deep misgivings" with some parts of the law and the way the House and Senate addressed his suggestions. The new law seeks to reshape the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Greenhouse Gas#The Barr Foundation
WPRI

Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
The Associated Press

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy