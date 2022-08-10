Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Calm, trendy wellness startup ‘unicorn’ headquartered in San Francisco, lays off a fifth of staff
By 2020, the service was valued at $2 billion.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
TechCrunch
It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff
The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
wolfstreet.com
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Bay Area CVS pharmacy is closing next month
The only full CVS store in this East Bay city is closing.
Eater
Amazon Is Putting Palm Scanners in a Handful of Bay Area Whole Foods Stores
At least a half dozen Bay Area Whole Foods stores will be getting “creepy Amazon One palm scanners” around the end of this month, SFGATE reports. The outlet says it contacted 13 Whole Foods stores in San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley to ask if the locations would be included in the 65 California stores that will receive the controversial contactless payment technology. But because the workers were not authorized to speak with the media, the outlet isn’t reporting which stores confirmed plans to install the devices.
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
drifttravel.com
Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember
The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Wather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service Forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday calls for sun, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and in Oakland, mid-to-high 80s in the north and south bay areas, and the upper 90s inland near Stockton. Sunday night will be clear with...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
NBC Bay Area
Tech Startup Offers New Way to Invest in Real Estate
If you're feeling priced out and frustrated by the Bay Area housing market, there are now startups working to make things easier for you. The startups are under the radar so far, but NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman in the video report above provides a look at how the companies want to disrupt the real estate market.
San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules
A billboard advertising giant is suing San Jose over a decision to allow a competitor to erect two digital billboards on airport property. Outfront Media alleges in its lawsuit filed last month that the San Jose City Council “abused their discretion” and violated city policies by authorizing billboards from Clear Channel Outdoor, according to court... The post San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Arya Steakhouse Opens New Location In Palo Alto, CA
Arya Steakhouse has a new address in Palo Alto, CA., to serve their authentic Persian cuisine to a broader audience. Arya Steakhouse, the place to enjoy the most authentic Persian cuisine and fine steaks, has announced its new location. They are opening a new location in Palo Alto, CA. Arya was founded by the husband and wife team of Executive Chef Mike Hashemi and Fera Hashemi.
Autoweek.com
San Francisco School Teaches Auto Restoration—and Hosts a Fantastic Car Collection
Given the grey beards who typically populate the classic car show crowds, it’s traditional to wring hands over the future of the hobby. The challenge is to get more young people involved, and some players such as Hagerty have embraced that with youth programs. Auto restorers are also in danger of aging out, and that’s why the tech program at McPherson College in Kansas, active since 1976, has gotten such attention—including from patrons such as Jay Leno, who established scholarships.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
cupertinotoday.com
Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought
Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
hoodline.com
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
State Flour Pizza, from a PizzaHacker alum, is the newest pizzeria heading to Berkeley
The restaurant is slated to open in October.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0